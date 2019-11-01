America Recycles Day, Presented by Sunnking, Set for November 13

November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo announced today they will co-host America Recycles Day, presented by Sunnking, on Wednesday, Nov. 13 when the Amerks take on the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena. The game will feature ticket deals and a recycling-themed giveaway.

The 2019-20 season marks the third consecutive year the Amerks and Monroe County's Department of Environmental Services have teamed up to promote proper recycling measures.

"Hosting America Recycles Day with the Amerks is a great way to highlight the importance of recycling, which protects taxpayers and the environment by keeping unnecessary waste out of landfills," said Dinolfo. "Protecting our community's natural resources also helps support our ongoing work to attract more jobs and investment to Monroe County. I thank the Amerks for their partnership, and I invite fans to visit the Ecopark and score free tickets to the game, all while helping us keep our community beautiful!"

The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Nov. 13 will receive a commemorative reusable shopping bag containing information on proper recycling of plastic bags. With the New York State ban on plastic bags scheduled to take effect on March 1, 2020, the bag and information will be valuable to Monroe County residents in the future.

"Sunnking, Rochester's leading electronics recycler, is thrilled to partner with the Rochester Americans for America Recycles Day," said Sunnking Vice President Adam Shine. "Sunnking is proud to offer electronics recycling to the greater Rochester area, and we are excited to align ourselves with a winner like the Rochester Americans to bring awareness to this important environmental initiative."

Additionally, any fan that brings a recyclable item to the Monroe County Ecopark on one of the following dates will receive free ticket vouchers to the America Recycles Day game:

Saturday, Nov. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Amerks Moose available for photos)

Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

"We as an organization proudly support the ongoing efforts of Monroe County Executive Dinolfo and that of her staff in the Department of Environmental Services to make Monroe County a better place to live and work," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "America Recycles Day is an initiative we're excited to get behind each year and provides yet another opportunity to not only help raise awareness for improving recycling measures here in our community, but also rewards County residents for doing their part with the chance to attend an Amerks game this season. We also extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to Sunnking for their support and collaboration on this very worthwhile cause."

The Ecopark is an innovative partnership between Monroe County and Waste Management. The Ecopark is located at 10 Avion Drive and is open on Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For a full list of what is accepted there and for which items there are fees and necessary appointments, visit www.ecoparkmcny.com.

The Ecopark is an innovative partnership between Monroe County and Waste Management. The Ecopark is located at 10 Avion Drive and is open on Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For a full list of what is accepted there and for which items there are fees and necessary appointments, visit www.ecoparkmcny.com.

