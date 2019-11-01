Marlies Use Big Third to Beat Senators

The Belleville Senators surrendered four third period goals as they were beaten 7-4 by the Toronto Marlies Friday night at CAA Arena.

The Sens had goals from Alex Formenton (2), Max Veronneau and Josh Norris while Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves. Torontos's Nic Petan (2), Pontus Aberg (2), Kenny Agostino (2) and Jeremy Bracco scored as Kasimir Kaskisuo turned away 26 shots.

In a period in which Belleville controlled from the offset, they fell behind at 13:23 as Petan combined on a give-an-go with Kenny Agostino before firing a wrister up high over Hogberg's left shoulder for his first of the season after he was reassigned to Toronto earlier in the day.

Belleville's pressure paid off at 16:05 though as with former Sens forward Darren Archibald in the penalty box, Veronneau flew down the right wing before centering to Formenton who picked his spot to score his second goal of his rookie campaign. The Sens had a lead going into the first intermission on a late goal by Veronneau who buried his first career AHL goal with a wired slap shot from the left circle on the power play with 39.3 seconds left in the frame.

The Senators pushed its lead to 3-1 at 10:39 of the second as Vitaly Abramov picked up a loose Marlies pass, dished to Norris who skated in to beat Kaskisuo for his third of the season.

Toronto cut the Belleville lead to 3-2 with 6:47 to play in the frame as during 4-on-4, Bracco skated into the slot before firing a wrister past Hogberg for his first of the year. It was 3-3 1:39 later as Agostino completed a pretty passing play into a wide open net after a feed from Jesper Lindgren pulled Hogberg out of position.

But Belleville battled back and grabbed the lead before the second period was over as Formenton buried his second on the game with 1:27 to play as hit shot took a slight deflection to deceive Kaskisuo as Belleville had a 4-3 lead after 40 minutes.

It was 4-4 3:51 into the third as the Marlies' early pressure in the period saw Aberg grab his sixth of the season before the visitors had the lead at 6:32 as Petan scored his second of the night with Abramov in the penalty box.

The Marlies made it 6-4 with 11:52 to play as Agostino got a piece of Petan's shot to deflect the puck past Hogberg for his fourth of the year. Aberg made it 7-4 as he squeaked a shot through Hogberg for his second of the period with 8:07 to play.

Senators forward Michael Carcone played in his 200th career AHL game.

Belleville returns to action Saturday for Military Appreciation when they host the Hartford Wolf Pack where they will wear CADPAT jerseys for the first time ever. Tickets are available.

