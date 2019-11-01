San Antonio Tops Texas 4-2 in Return Home

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the San Antonio Rampage by a final score of 4-2 in their return home to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday night. Texas put pressure on San Antonio late, but the comeback ultimately stalled.

The team's battled in a scoreless first period as the Stars collected five shots on goal to San Antonio's seven. Texas saw the first power play opportunity of the night in the opening frame but were unable to convert. Each team would end up finding success on the power play late, scoring one goal on the man advantage in four opportunities.

Just two and a half minutes into the second, Diego Cuglietta struck to put the Stars ahead. As Texas fought in the offensive zone, Emil Djuse set up Riley Tufte for a cross-ice pass to Cuglietta to set up the goal. Cuglietta then fired the puck past Rampage goaltender Adam Wilcox for his first tally of the season and his second career goal against San Antonio. However, San Antonio's Mike Vecchione tied the game less than two minutes later on a set up pass from Austin Poganski.

Early in the third, Michael Mersch cleaned up a loose puck in the zone, but the goal was immediately waived off due to goalie interference. The teams then traded opportunities in the tie game, but San Antonio notched the go-ahead goal when Jake Walman tossed the puck into the right corner of the net from the left circle. Moments later, Jason Robertson was whistled for hooking. After the Stars clearing attempt hit the glass and bounced to the slot, Poganski converted on the power play in just six seconds to increase the Rampage lead to 3-1.

With just over six minutes left in regulation, Brad McClure collected a pass from Rhett Gardner and lifted it into the pad of Wilcox as a mad scramble ensued. The puck crossed the line with confusion from the referees that forced a review of the goal. The officials confirmed the goal to bring Texas within one at 3-2. With time ticking down, the Stars sent Bow to the bench for an extra attacker, but the Rampage knocked in an empty net goal to cap the game at 4-2. Wilcox earned his first win of the season in a 22-save performance. Bow suffered the loss after surrendering four goals on San Antonio's 33 shots.

The Stars travel to San Antonio tomorrow for game two of the weekend series with the San Antonio Rampage. Puck drop at AT&T Center is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Austin Poganski (SA)

Brad McClure (TEX)

Diego Cuglietta (TEX)

