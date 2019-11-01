Capitals Recall Forward Liam O'Brien

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has recalled forward Liam O'Brien from the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager, Brian MacLellan.

O'Brien, 25, has appeared in nine games this season with the Bears, collecting three goals. The native of Halifax, Nova Scotia scored in three straight games for Hershey from Oct. 16-19. He serves as one of Hershey's four alternate captains.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound winger is in his sixth season with the Washington organization and in total, has appeared in 320 career games with the Bears, scoring 111 points (55 goals, 56 assists) while also adding 568 penalty minutes. O'Brien has collected double-digit goals for Hershey in three straight seasons with his best year coming during the 2016-17 campaign when he tallied 30 points (17 goals, 13 assists). He won the Arlene Tighe Award as the Bears Unsung Hero during the 2017-18 campaign, and was Hershey's IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year for his work in the Central Pennsylvania community during the 2016-17 season.

O'Brien has appeared in 17 career games with the Capitals, tallying two points (one goal, one assist) and 28 penalty minutes. His most recent NHL game came on Nov. 10, 2017 versus Pittsburgh. The undrafted winger earned a contract with Washington following the team's 2014 Training Camp and made the NHL club that fall, skating in 13 NHL games during the 2014-15 season.

The Bears return to action this evening at Springfield. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. from the MassMutual Center. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network.

