Poganski, Rampage Roll Stars
November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
CEDAR PARK, TX - Austin Poganski scored his first goal of the season as part of a two-point night and Adam Wilcox earned his first Rampage win, as the San Antonio Rampage (5-2-3) skated to a 4-2 win over the Texas Stars (3-6-2) on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The victory was San Antonio's third straight road victory against the Stars dating back to last season, and it capped a six-game road trip.
Jake Walman and Alexey Toropchenko also scored their first goals of the season, while Mike Vecchione notched his fifth.
With the game tied 1-1 in the third period, Walman gave the Rampage their first lead. Cam Darcy dropped the puck for Walman at the top of the left circle, and Walman stepped in to wire a wrist shot past Stars goaltender Landon Bow at 7:36. Bow had stopped Walman on a shorthanded breakaway minutes earlier.
The Rampage extended their lead just 43 seconds later with Poganski's first goal of the year. Just six seconds into a power play, a Texas clearing attempt hit a stanchion in the glass and popped into the slot area. Bow lunged to poke it away, but Poganski lifted the puck into an open net for a 3-1 Rampage lead.
The Rampage have power play goals in eight of ten games this season.
Rhett Gardner brought the Stars back within a goal with his third tally of the year at 13:43. With the Stars on the power play, Brad McClure was stopped in front by Wilcox and the rebound rolled along the goal line. With several sticks slapping at the puck, Gardner was able to push the puck inches over the goal line. Originally ruled no goal, the call was reversed after an official review.
The Rampage protected the one-goal lead and cemented the win with 52 seconds left when Toropchenko fired the puck into an empty net from the neutral zone for his first professional goal and point.
The Stars opened the scoring at 2:38 of the second period with Diego Cuglietta's first goal of the season, a turnaround shot from the slot that squeezed through Wilcox. The Rampage responded at 4:35 of the second, with Poganski feeding Vecchione in the crease for a tap-in for Vecchione's fifth goal of the season and third in three games.
Poganski has five assists in his last six contests.
Wilcox stopped 12 of 13 shots in the third period to improve to 1-0-2 this season.
The Rampage return to the AT&T Center on Saturday night as Los Chimuelos de San Antonio to face the Texas Stars in the second half of the home-and-home set. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game televised on FOX Sports Southwest, as well as broadcast on Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.
The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.
RAMPAGE STATS:
Goals: Vecchione (5); Walman (1); Poganski (1); Toropchenko (1)
Adam Wilcox: 22 saves on 24 shots
Power Play: 1-for-4
Penalty Kill: 3-for-4
THREE STARS:
1) Austin Poganski - SA
2) Brad McClure - TEX
3) Diego Cuglietta - TEX
PHOTO: #14 Austin Poganski (Texas Stars)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019
- Poganski, Rampage Roll Stars - San Antonio Rampage
- San Antonio Tops Texas 4-2 in Return Home - Texas Stars
- P-Bruins Defeat Utica Comets, 2-0 - Providence Bruins
- Wild Shut out Admirals in 1-0 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Overpower Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ads Drop Defensive Battle to Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Nelson Scores Twice as Amerks Double up Devils - Rochester Americans
- Huska Buoys Laval in Shootout Win over Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Post Game Notes: Texas 2 vs. San Antonio - Texas Stars
- Penguins Win in Shootout against Phantoms, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Streaking Phantoms Comeback Again - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Fall to Springfield 8-1 - Hershey Bears
- Marlies Use Big Third to Beat Senators - Belleville Senators
- St. Denis collects only goal in Friday loss at Syracuse - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Checkers Secure Point, Fall in OT to Monsters - Charlotte Checkers
- Devils Lose To Americans, 4-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Monsters Best Checkers 2-1 in Extra Time - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Offense Overwhelms Bears, 8-1, for 5th Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Streak Halted by Bruins Shutout - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Recall Sideroff from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- New Jersey Devils Acquire Goaltender Louis Domingue from Tampa Bay - Binghamton Devils
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Conditional 2021 Seventh-Round Draft Pick - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Assign Luukkonen to Cyclones - Rochester Americans
- Day of the Dead Night, Skate with the Hogs Highlight Weekend Slate - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Issue Statement Regarding the Passing of Bill LeRoy - Grand Rapids Griffins
- America Recycles Day, Presented by Sunnking, Set for November 13 - Rochester Americans
- Wolves' Elvenes Named Rookie of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- Igor Shesterkin Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for October - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Boucher, Elvenes, Shesterkin Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for October - AHL
- Griffins Host School Day Game and Military Appreciation Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jets Recall C.J. Suess from Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Battle of Ontario Heads to Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Heat, Barracuda Face off Friday - Stockton Heat
- Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 1 vs. Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Signs Cassels to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Battle Crunch Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 21st Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative - AHL
- American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 21st Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative - AHL
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, November 1 - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Recall Forward Liam O'Brien - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.