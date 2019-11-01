Poganski, Rampage Roll Stars

CEDAR PARK, TX - Austin Poganski scored his first goal of the season as part of a two-point night and Adam Wilcox earned his first Rampage win, as the San Antonio Rampage (5-2-3) skated to a 4-2 win over the Texas Stars (3-6-2) on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The victory was San Antonio's third straight road victory against the Stars dating back to last season, and it capped a six-game road trip.

Jake Walman and Alexey Toropchenko also scored their first goals of the season, while Mike Vecchione notched his fifth.

With the game tied 1-1 in the third period, Walman gave the Rampage their first lead. Cam Darcy dropped the puck for Walman at the top of the left circle, and Walman stepped in to wire a wrist shot past Stars goaltender Landon Bow at 7:36. Bow had stopped Walman on a shorthanded breakaway minutes earlier.

The Rampage extended their lead just 43 seconds later with Poganski's first goal of the year. Just six seconds into a power play, a Texas clearing attempt hit a stanchion in the glass and popped into the slot area. Bow lunged to poke it away, but Poganski lifted the puck into an open net for a 3-1 Rampage lead.

The Rampage have power play goals in eight of ten games this season.

Rhett Gardner brought the Stars back within a goal with his third tally of the year at 13:43. With the Stars on the power play, Brad McClure was stopped in front by Wilcox and the rebound rolled along the goal line. With several sticks slapping at the puck, Gardner was able to push the puck inches over the goal line. Originally ruled no goal, the call was reversed after an official review.

The Rampage protected the one-goal lead and cemented the win with 52 seconds left when Toropchenko fired the puck into an empty net from the neutral zone for his first professional goal and point.

The Stars opened the scoring at 2:38 of the second period with Diego Cuglietta's first goal of the season, a turnaround shot from the slot that squeezed through Wilcox. The Rampage responded at 4:35 of the second, with Poganski feeding Vecchione in the crease for a tap-in for Vecchione's fifth goal of the season and third in three games.

Poganski has five assists in his last six contests.

Wilcox stopped 12 of 13 shots in the third period to improve to 1-0-2 this season.

The Rampage return to the AT&T Center on Saturday night as Los Chimuelos de San Antonio to face the Texas Stars in the second half of the home-and-home set. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game televised on FOX Sports Southwest, as well as broadcast on Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Vecchione (5); Walman (1); Poganski (1); Toropchenko (1)

Adam Wilcox: 22 saves on 24 shots

Power Play: 1-for-4

Penalty Kill: 3-for-4

THREE STARS:

1) Austin Poganski - SA

2) Brad McClure - TEX

3) Diego Cuglietta - TEX

PHOTO: #14 Austin Poganski (Texas Stars)

