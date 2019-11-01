Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 PM

(Springfield, MA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears visit the Springfield Thunderbirds for their first of six meetings in 2019-20. The Bears are 12-4-1-1 against Springfield since 2016-17, and both teams split their six-game season-series in 2018-19.

Hershey Bears (4-3-1-1) at Springfield Thunderbirds (6-4-0-0)

November 1, 2019 | 7:05 PM | Game #10 | MassMutual Center

Referees: Olivier Gouin (54), Ben O'Quinn (27)

Linesmen: Frank Murphy (29), Brent Colby (7)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:35 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Matt Trust on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears return to action after dropping a tight, 2-1 shootout decision to the Utica Comets on Oct. 26 at Giant Center. Trailing 1-0 after 40 minutes, Philippe Maillet brought the Chocolate and White even with his first goal as a Bear at 6:09. With the shootout decision, Hershey finished the opening month of the season with a 4-3-1-1 record through nine games. The Springfield Thunderbirds also recently erased a third period deficit, and are fresh off a 2-1 overtime win on Sunday against the Rochester Americans. Paul Thompson tied the contest on the power play at 11:23 of the third period before Henrik Borgstrom won the game at 3:57 of sudden-death for Springfield.

CARRYING THE MAIL:

Hershey forward Philippe Maillet broke through in last Saturday's contest, striking for his first goal as a member of the Chocolate and White in the 2-1 shootout loss to Utica. The 26-year-old forward was signed to a two-year deal by the Washington Capitals in July after posting 54 points (16 goals, 38 assists) last season with the Ontario Reign. The Quebec native has collected three points (one goal, two assists) so far in nine games with the Bears this season. He was named Hershey's PSECU Player of the Week.

MAKING SPRINGFIELD PROW:

The Thunderbirds roster currently features former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins blueliner Ethan Prow. Dating back to 2015-16, Prow has skated in 32 games against the Bears and has produced 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) from the backend. Prow enters tonight third among all AHL defensemen in scoring with nine points (one goal, eight assists) in nine games.

BEARS BITES:

This weekend marks Hershey's first three in three of the season. In total the Bears have eight different three in threes this season...Vitek Vanecek's next appearance will be the 150th of his professional career while Philippe Maillet next game is the 150th of his AHL and pro career...Hershey has allowed the first goal of the game in five straight contests, and seven times overall this season. In those games, however, the Bears are 3-2-1-1...The Bears are 12-4-1-1 versus Friday's opponent, the Springfield Thunderbirds, since the 2016-17 season. Hershey is also an impressive 6-2-0-1 at the MassMutual Center in that stretch...Sunday marks Syracuse's lone visit to the Giant Center this season. The Crunch went 2-0-0-0 in the season series last year versus the Bears.

