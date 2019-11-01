Jets Recall C.J. Suess from Manitoba
November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG, Nov. 1, 2019 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled forward C.J. Suess from the Manitoba Moose.
Suess, 25, played in the first eight Moose games this season and has a goal and four penalty minutes. The native of Forest Lake, Minn. played just 26 games in an injury-shortened season for the Moose in 2018-19 and had 12 points (8G, 4A) and six PIMs. Suess, Winnipeg's fifth round pick (129th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, has played 40 games for the Moose over the last three seasons and had 15 points (10G, 5A) after playing four seasons of NCAA hockey with Minnesota State - Mankato.
C.J. Suess
Forward
Born Mar 17 1994 -- Forest Lake, MN
Height 6.00 -- Weight 199 -- Shoots L
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2012-13 Sioux Falls Stampede USHL 62 32 28 60 60 30 10 1 3 4 7
2013-14 Sioux Falls Stampede USHL 53 22 29 51 43 19 3 2 1 3 4
2014-15 Minnesota State U - Mankato
WCHA 37 9 19 28 21 17
2015-16 Minnesota State U - Mankato WCHA 41 14 11 25 43 7
2016-17 Minnesota State U - Mankato WCHA 39 12 19 31 38 3
2017-18 Minnesota State U - Mankato WCHA 40 22 21 43 53 18
2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 6 1 1 2 2 2 3 0 1 1 0
2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 26 8 4 12 6 -3 -- -- -- -- --
2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 8 1 0 1 4 -3
