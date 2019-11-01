Comets Streak Halted by Bruins Shutout

Utica, N.Y. - Despite putting 34 shots on goal, the Utica Comets suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Providence Bruins Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Michael DiPietro made 23 saves in the loss.

Zach Senyshyn gave Providence a 1-0 lead six minutes into the game, beating DiPietro high. The Comets had numerous chances to tie things up but were denied by Bruins netminder Max Legace and trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Joona Koppanen double the Bruins' lead with 5:42 on a wrap-around after DiPietro collided with a Comets defenseman at the side of the net. The chances kept coming for Utica but they still could not break through in the second period.

The Comets were gifted a five-on-three power play early in the third period but were unable to convert. Utica continued to press throughout the period, throwing 13 shots on net, however Legace and the Bruins defense slammed the door to secure the win.

The Comets go right back at it tomorrow night against the Rochester Americans. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the ticket exchange website, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.

