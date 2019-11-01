Penguins Win in Shootout against Phantoms, 4-3

November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a shootout, 4-3, on Friday night at PPL Center.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (5-4-1-0) started strong by amassing a three-goal lead, only to see Lehigh Valley storm back and force overtime. In the shootout, both Stefan Noesen and Joseph Blandisi lit the lamp, improving the Penguins to a perfect five-for-five on shootout attempts this season.

In his first game back with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after a 10-game recall to Pittsburgh, Sam Lafferty gave the Penguins the game's first tally at 14:18 of the opening frame with a power-play goal.

With only 58 seconds left in the first period, Noesen took a long pass from Sam Miletic and walked in for a breakaway goal. Noesen's strike marked his 10th goal of the season, tying him for the league lead.

The Penguins extended their lead to 3-0 on their first shot of the second period. Anthony Angello rang a shot off the post that then ricocheted off the back of Phantoms goalie Alex Lyon and across the goal line at 4:49 of the second stanza.

Casey DeSmith held the Phantoms at bay until he was fooled by a subtle redirect off of David Ka'e in the final four minutes of the middle frame.

The Phantoms began the third period on the power play and converted at 1:43 by Andy Andreoff. Lehigh Valley later tied the contest with the goalie pulled and extra attacker on the ice with 2:01 left in regulation. Greg Carey chipped in a shot by T.J. Brennan and sent the game to overtime.

During the sudden-death period, the Phantoms were awarded another man advantage, but DeSmith made a series of jaw-dropping saves to keep the game tied. DeSmith later turned aside two of the Phantoms' three attempts in the shootout and watched on as Noesen and Blandisi sealed the win at the other side of the ice.

DeSmith finished the game with 25 saves on 28 shots in regulation and overtime, while Lyon recorded 20 stops on 23 shots faced during 65 minutes of play.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 2, against the Springfield Thunderbirds at Mass Mutual Center. The Penguins' next home game is Saturday, Nov. 9, against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop between the Penguins and Crunch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

