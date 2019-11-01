P-Bruins Defeat Utica Comets, 2-0
November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
UTICA, N.Y. - Max Lagace recorded a 34-save shutout on Friday night as the Providence Bruins handed the Utica Comets their first loss of the season, 2-0.
Joona Koppanen scored his first goal of the season and Zach Senyshyn scored the game- winning goal in Providence's second consecutive road victory.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 1 1 0 2
UTICA 0 0 0 0
JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH
"We were able to get out to an early lead with a sustained forecheck, which is something we talked about. They were certainly pressing throughout the night, but when we broke down our goaltender was able to make the big stops. I thought we managed the puck when we needed too. We got timely goaltending and goal scoring and ultimately beat a really good team in a really tough building and we're excited for the two points."
MAX LAGACE - 34-SAVE SHUTOUT
"It was a big team win against a really good team. The guys came in and played really hard in front of me.
We were motivated to make a statement against a good team in their building when they were undefeated.
The guys played great in front of me and it was great to get two points. "
STATS
- Joona Koppanen recorded his first goal of the season. Prior to being recalled by Providence, Koppanen scored one goal and had four assists in five games with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators.
- Max Lagace recorded a 34-save shutout on Friday night. The shutout was his third of the season, which leads all AHL goaltenders.
- Zach Senyshyn scored the game- winning goal for Providence and has goals in two consecutive games.
- Cameron Hughes recorded the lone assist for Providence on Friday, his third of the season. That marks two consecutive games with an assist for Hughes.
NEXT GAME
- The Bruins will travel to Hershey, Pennsylvania to take on the Hershey Bears on Saturday, November 2 at Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019
- Poganski, Rampage Roll Stars - San Antonio Rampage
- San Antonio Tops Texas 4-2 in Return Home - Texas Stars
- P-Bruins Defeat Utica Comets, 2-0 - Providence Bruins
- Wild Shut out Admirals in 1-0 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Overpower Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ads Drop Defensive Battle to Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Nelson Scores Twice as Amerks Double up Devils - Rochester Americans
- Huska Buoys Laval in Shootout Win over Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Post Game Notes: Texas 2 vs. San Antonio - Texas Stars
- Penguins Win in Shootout against Phantoms, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Streaking Phantoms Comeback Again - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Fall to Springfield 8-1 - Hershey Bears
- Marlies Use Big Third to Beat Senators - Belleville Senators
- St. Denis collects only goal in Friday loss at Syracuse - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Checkers Secure Point, Fall in OT to Monsters - Charlotte Checkers
- Devils Lose To Americans, 4-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Monsters Best Checkers 2-1 in Extra Time - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Offense Overwhelms Bears, 8-1, for 5th Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Streak Halted by Bruins Shutout - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Recall Sideroff from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- New Jersey Devils Acquire Goaltender Louis Domingue from Tampa Bay - Binghamton Devils
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Conditional 2021 Seventh-Round Draft Pick - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Assign Luukkonen to Cyclones - Rochester Americans
- Day of the Dead Night, Skate with the Hogs Highlight Weekend Slate - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Issue Statement Regarding the Passing of Bill LeRoy - Grand Rapids Griffins
- America Recycles Day, Presented by Sunnking, Set for November 13 - Rochester Americans
- Wolves' Elvenes Named Rookie of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- Igor Shesterkin Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for October - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Boucher, Elvenes, Shesterkin Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for October - AHL
- Griffins Host School Day Game and Military Appreciation Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jets Recall C.J. Suess from Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Battle of Ontario Heads to Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Heat, Barracuda Face off Friday - Stockton Heat
- Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 1 vs. Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Signs Cassels to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Battle Crunch Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 21st Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative - AHL
- American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 21st Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative - AHL
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, November 1 - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Recall Forward Liam O'Brien - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins Defeat Utica Comets, 2-0
- P-Bruins Score Three on the Power Play, Defeat Rochester, 4-3
- P-Bruins Recall Scott Conway and Joona Koppanen from ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators
- P-Bruins Fall to Belleville Senators, 4-3
- P-Bruins Earn One Point, Fall to Laval in Shootout, 3-2