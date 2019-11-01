P-Bruins Defeat Utica Comets, 2-0

UTICA, N.Y. - Max Lagace recorded a 34-save shutout on Friday night as the Providence Bruins handed the Utica Comets their first loss of the season, 2-0.

Joona Koppanen scored his first goal of the season and Zach Senyshyn scored the game- winning goal in Providence's second consecutive road victory.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 1 1 0 2

UTICA 0 0 0 0

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We were able to get out to an early lead with a sustained forecheck, which is something we talked about. They were certainly pressing throughout the night, but when we broke down our goaltender was able to make the big stops. I thought we managed the puck when we needed too. We got timely goaltending and goal scoring and ultimately beat a really good team in a really tough building and we're excited for the two points."

MAX LAGACE - 34-SAVE SHUTOUT

"It was a big team win against a really good team. The guys came in and played really hard in front of me.

We were motivated to make a statement against a good team in their building when they were undefeated.

The guys played great in front of me and it was great to get two points. "

STATS

- Joona Koppanen recorded his first goal of the season. Prior to being recalled by Providence, Koppanen scored one goal and had four assists in five games with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators.

- Max Lagace recorded a 34-save shutout on Friday night. The shutout was his third of the season, which leads all AHL goaltenders.

- Zach Senyshyn scored the game- winning goal for Providence and has goals in two consecutive games.

- Cameron Hughes recorded the lone assist for Providence on Friday, his third of the season. That marks two consecutive games with an assist for Hughes.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will travel to Hershey, Pennsylvania to take on the Hershey Bears on Saturday, November 2 at Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

