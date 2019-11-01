Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 1 vs. Binghamton Devils

November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





TONIGHT'S GAME OVERVIEW

- The Rochester Americans (5-3-1-1) open the month of November tonight as they welcome the North Division rival Binghamton Devils (3-5-2-0) to The Blue Cross Arena for the first time this season. The contest will be the first of two meetings in a week between the intrastate foes as they again face-off next Friday night in Rochester. The 7:05 p.m. matchup will be carried live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.

LAST TIME OUT

- The Amerks scored three times in the third period to close the gap, including twice in the opening minute, but ultimately saw their comeback attempt fall just short in a 4-3 loss to the Providence Bruins Wednesday night at The Blue Cross Arena.

- Despite the regulation loss, Rochester's first on home ice this season, the Amerks closed out the month of October having earned 12 out of a possible 20 points through their first 10 games of the season. Coming into tonight's matchup, the team has picked up points in five of its last seven games overall.

- Forward Kevin Porter notched his first multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist while C.J. Smith and Sean Malone each scored their third goals of the campaign. Goaltender Jonas Johansson (2-2-1) made his fourth straight appearance in the crease but suffered the loss as he stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced.

ROAD AHEAD FOR ROCHESTER

- The Amerks close out the first weekend of November on Saturday, Nov. 3 as they head east for another meeting with the first-place Utica Comets at the Adirondack Bank Center. The matchup will be the second in three weeks between two teams after Utica claimed the first meeting back on Oct. 19 by a 7-1 score. Game time is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.

EARNING POINTS EARLY ON

- Rochester has earned 12 out of a possible 20 points through its first 10 games of the season. All but two have been one-goal games, including three wins beyond regulation. The Amerks are one of only two AHL teams (Hartford) this year to appear in at least five games that have been decided in overtime and are one of just two teams (Colorado) to have won two games in overtime as well as a shootout.

AMERKS STRETCHING

- Tonight's contest against the Devils begins a stretch in which the Amerks will play 10 of their next 11 games against North Division opponents. In addition, beginning tonight, the Amerks are scheduled to play on the next 14 consecutive Friday nights as all but two will take place inside the friendly confines of The Blue Cross Arena.

THOMPSON TORMENTING THE OPPOSITION

- Despite being held off the scoresheet three times so far this season, Tage Thompson has totaled 20 points (12+8) over his last 21 games with the Amerks dating back to last season, including the two goals he scored in the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Marlies.

- More impressively, Thompson has scored 10 goals in just 18 career regular-season games with Rochester, surpassing the total he set over a 30-game stint with the San Antonio Rampage during his rookie season in 2017-18. The third-year pro leads the team with nine points through his first 10 games of the season while also sharing the lead in goals (4). Additionally, he enters the weekend second in the AHL with 45 shots behind only teammate C.J. Smith.

RED-HOT REDMOND: THE SEQUEL

- The start of the 2019-20 season is just a different chapter in the same story for veteran defenseman Zach Redmond, who's currently tied for seventh in scoring amongst all AHL blueliners with seven points (1+6) after averaging nearly a point-per-game through his first eight games of the season, with his only goal coming in Rochester's shootout win at Hartford back on Oct. 13. The reigning Eddie Shore Award winner and two-time AHL All-Star has collected eight points (1+7) in his last 14 games dating back to last season. His six assists tie for fifth in the league among blueliners.

"JUST SCORING" DEA

- Coming off his first four-point effort since Apr. 6, 2019 this past Saturday night in Syracuse, forward Jean-Sebastien Dea is tied with Thompson for the team lead in goals (4) while his seven points are tied for second through the first 10 games of the season. Dea, who scored the tying goal to start the third period as well as the game-tying tally with 13 seconds left in regulation Saturday, also earned the secondary assist on Lawrence Pilut's overtime winner. Dating back to last season, Dea has recorded 14 points (7+7) over his last 15 AHL contests.

SCOUTING THE DEVILS

- Having won just three of its first 10 games to start the new campaign, Binghamton comes into the matchup with a 3-5-2-0 record good for sixth in the AHL's North Division. The Devils have allowed the most goals (34) in the Division while also having scored 25 goals.

- Despite the team's recent struggles, Binghamton owns one of the top offenses in the league with three forward currently playing at a point-per-game pace or better.

- Leading the Devils high powered offense is third-year forward Brett Seney, who paces the team in both goals (6) and points (11) while also ranking second with 23 shots. He currently ranks among the AHL's top six leaders in goals and assists while his three power-play goals are tied for third-most coming into this weekend.

- Veteran forward Ben Street is tied for eighth in the AHL with a team-high seven assists, including three in his last four games.

SERIES NOTABLES

- The Amerks enter the matchup with points in 16 of the last 20 games against the Devils dating back to the start of the 2017-18 season. Rochester holds a 12-4-3-1 record during that span, which included a six-game winning streak.

- Amerks rookie defensemen Casey Fitzgerald is the son of Binghamton's general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.