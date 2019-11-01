Belleville Signs Cassels to PTO

The Belleville Senators have signed forward Cole Cassels to a professional tryout agreement.

The 24-year-0ld was in training camp with Belleville last month. He's since played seven games with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL where he has 10 points (two goals) in seven games.

Cassels is a veteran of 202 career AHL games, all with Utica, where he has 44 points (15 goals). He spent the 2018-19 season in Germany with the Wolfsburg Grizzly Adams tallying seven goals and 24 points in 50 games.

He will be unavailable for tonight's game against Toronto as he is serving a one-game suspension.

The Sens are back in action tonight when they host the Marlies. Tickets are available.

