Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd

November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Nathan Todd to a professional tryout.

Todd, 23, has 10 points (4G, 6A) in seven games with the ECHL's Brampton Beast this season. He is tied for eighth in ECHL scoring. The Kemptville, Ont. product enjoyed a breakout season in 2018-19, racking up 60 points (30G, 30A) in 71 games with Brampton. Todd has 89 points (42G, 47A) in 124 career ECHL games. He also appeared in seven AHL contests with Binghamton to close out the 2015-16 campaign.

The Moose face the Grand Rapids Griffins in back-to-back matchups on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3 with puck drop for both games scheduled for 2 p.m. For more information about Season Seats, Mini Packs, 10-Ticket Flex Packs or to purchase single-game tickets, visit moosehockey.com/tickets.

Nathan Todd

Centre

Born Dec. 2, 1995 -- Kemptville, Ont.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots R

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.