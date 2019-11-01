Day of the Dead Night, Skate with the Hogs Highlight Weekend Slate

November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are set for a promo-packed weekend when they take on the Iowa Wild and Chicago Wolves this Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Saturday's contest is the team's first ever Day of the Dead Night with an altar on the concourse and Folklorico Dancers at first intermission, while Sunday is a Papa John's Family 4 Pack game with a postgame Skate with the Hogs.

SATURDAY, NOV. 2 VS. IOWA WILD

Time: Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Day of the Dead Night: The IceHogs' first ever DÃ­a De Los Muertos Night will feature a variety of activities and entertainment for fans, including:

-Altar on the concourse built by ALAS

-Face painters on the BMO concourse

-Folklorico Dancers at intermission

-Appearance by costumed character, "La Muerte"

-Photo ops for fans in front of a Hammy Sugar Skull backdrop

-Hammy Sugar Skulls at coloring stations

-Live performance by Stateline Idol winner, Emilio Salinas, at intermission

-Specialty-themed merchandise at Oink Outfitters

Hogs & Hops: Fans can purchase one upper endzone ticket and two drink tickets redeemable for soda, water or beer for just $22. To redeem drink tickets for beer (Budweiser or Bud Light), visit River City, Blue Flame Grill or Goose Island Deck on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse.

SUNDAY, NOV. 3 VS. CHICAGO WOLVES

Time: Puck drop is 4 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Papa John's Family 4 Pack: Treat the whole family to an IceHogs game for just $44. The Papa John's Sunday Family 4 Pack includes four game tickets, four soft drinks and one large pizza from Papa John's. Drink vouchers can be redeemed for non-alcoholic beverages on the concourse, while the pizza voucher can be exchanged at the Papa John's stand near Hog Heaven. Additional tickets (will not include pizza or soda) can be purchased for $11.

Postgame Skate with the Hogs: Those in attendance can join their favorite IceHogs players for a skate on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice immediately following the conclusion of the game. Fans must provide their own skates, as rentals are not available.

NOTE: Skaters can line up for the postgame skate at the top of section 101 or at the VIP doors in the main lobby after the game. Fans must wear skates to take the ice for the postgame skate.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.