Amerks Assign Luukkonen to Cyclones
November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has assigned goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
Luukkonen earned his first professional win after stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced in his pro debut at Belleville back on Apr. 14. Last season, Luukkonen was named the OHL's MVP and top goaltender after posting a 38-11-2-2 record in 53 games with the Sudbury Wolves. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound netminder led the league in both wins (38) and shutouts (6).
Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
Images from this story
|
Rochester Americans goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
