Amerks Assign Luukkonen to Cyclones

November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







Rochester Americans goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has assigned goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Luukkonen earned his first professional win after stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced in his pro debut at Belleville back on Apr. 14. Last season, Luukkonen was named the OHL's MVP and top goaltender after posting a 38-11-2-2 record in 53 games with the Sudbury Wolves. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound netminder led the league in both wins (38) and shutouts (6).

