Post Game Notes: Texas 2 vs. San Antonio
November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Diego Cuglietta opened the scoring in the second period with his first goal of the year and his second career goal against the Rampage.
- Landon Bow was magnificent in the second period, halting three power play chances for the Rampage and making 15 saves.
- Mike Vecchione scored his third goal in three games to tie the score in the second period.
- Brad McClure scored the Stars second goal of the game on the power play, his third power play of the season.
- The game winning goal was a clearing opportunity off that bounced off the glass and into the slot for Austin Poganski.
NEXT GAME:
- Saturday, Nov. 2 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center
- Saturday, Nov. 9| 7:00 PM - vs. Colorado Eagles at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Monday, Nov. 11 | 4:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 | 7:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place
NOVEMBER 1, 2019
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas
Texas Stars - 2, San Antonio Rampage - 4
1st 2nd 3rd Final
RAMPAGE 0 1 3 4
STARS 0 1 1 2
Shots PEN-PIM PP
RAMPAGE 33 4-8:00 1/4
STARS 24 4-8:00 1/4
STARS : 3-6-0-2 (2-3-0-0 | HOME) (1-3-0-2 | AWAY)
RAMPAGE: 5-2-2-1 (3-0-0-1 | HOME) (2-2-2-0 | AWAY)
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Austin Poganski (SA) Brad McClure (TEX) Diego Cuglietta (TEX)
