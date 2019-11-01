Post Game Notes: Texas 2 vs. San Antonio

November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





POSTGAME NOTES:

- Diego Cuglietta opened the scoring in the second period with his first goal of the year and his second career goal against the Rampage.

- Landon Bow was magnificent in the second period, halting three power play chances for the Rampage and making 15 saves.

- Mike Vecchione scored his third goal in three games to tie the score in the second period.

- Brad McClure scored the Stars second goal of the game on the power play, his third power play of the season.

- The game winning goal was a clearing opportunity off that bounced off the glass and into the slot for Austin Poganski.

NEXT GAME:

- Saturday, Nov. 2 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center

- Saturday, Nov. 9| 7:00 PM - vs. Colorado Eagles at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Monday, Nov. 11 | 4:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place

- Wednesday, Nov. 13 | 7:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place

NOVEMBER 1, 2019

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas

Texas Stars - 2, San Antonio Rampage - 4

1st 2nd 3rd Final

RAMPAGE 0 1 3 4

STARS 0 1 1 2

Shots PEN-PIM PP

RAMPAGE 33 4-8:00 1/4

STARS 24 4-8:00 1/4

STARS : 3-6-0-2 (2-3-0-0 | HOME) (1-3-0-2 | AWAY)

RAMPAGE: 5-2-2-1 (3-0-0-1 | HOME) (2-2-2-0 | AWAY)

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Austin Poganski (SA) Brad McClure (TEX) Diego Cuglietta (TEX)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.