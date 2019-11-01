Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, November 1

November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators' will be seeing red tonight as they debut their new home jerseys as the Toronto Marlies make their first visit to CAA Arena of the season.

The Senators (3-5-0-0) picked up a big two points last Sunday with its first ever victory in Providence. The Senators remain eighth in the North Division early on but will need to start finding their scoring touch: their 22 goals are the fewest in the North.

Toronto (6-0-2-0) is one of two teams (the other being Utica) who have yet to lose in regulation this season. The Marlies are coming off of a 4-3 shootout loss to Syracuse last Saturday.

Roster notes

There's been some roster shuffling for the Senators this week as despite coming back for three days, JC Beaudin and Filip Chlapik have returned to Ottawa. In turn, the Sens recalled forwards Francois Beauchemin and Chris Clapperton from Brampton.

With five days off since the Sens last played, expect Marcus Hogberg to start tonight against Toronto.

Previous history

The two teams have met once already this year - on opening night - as the Marlies grabbed a 4-1 win. The Senators are 11-11-1-2 all-time in the Battle of Ontario but are 4-7-0-1 at CAA Arena.

Who to watch

Sophomore forward Drake Batherson continues to get it done in his second season as he leads the Senators in scoring with 10 points (three goals) in seven games. His next point would give him the franchise record in scoring (73 points).

Rookie forward Egor Korshkov has adjusted to life in North American quite well early on as he has five goals in eight games this season. He had a goal and an assist against Belleville on opening night.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour. Tickets for tonight's game are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.