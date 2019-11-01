Griffins Issue Statement Regarding the Passing of Bill LeRoy

November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





"It is with great sorrow that we report that Grand Rapids Griffins video coach Bill LeRoy passed away earlier today in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where the team is preparing to play this weekend.

Bill has been a valued member of the Griffins' coaching staff since 2001 and a key contributor to the team's success on the ice for nearly two decades. He will be incredibly missed and his impact upon the organization will be enduring.

Our prayers are with Bill's children, Tyler and Becca, and all of his family members and friends. We ask Griffins Nation to keep them in your thoughts during this devastating time."

