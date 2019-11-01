Griffins Issue Statement Regarding the Passing of Bill LeRoy
November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
"It is with great sorrow that we report that Grand Rapids Griffins video coach Bill LeRoy passed away earlier today in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where the team is preparing to play this weekend.
Bill has been a valued member of the Griffins' coaching staff since 2001 and a key contributor to the team's success on the ice for nearly two decades. He will be incredibly missed and his impact upon the organization will be enduring.
Our prayers are with Bill's children, Tyler and Becca, and all of his family members and friends. We ask Griffins Nation to keep them in your thoughts during this devastating time."
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019
- Griffins Issue Statement Regarding the Passing of Bill LeRoy - Grand Rapids Griffins
- America Recycles Day, Presented by Sunnking, Set for November 13 - Rochester Americans
- Wolves' Elvenes Named Rookie of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- Igor Shesterkin Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for October - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Boucher, Elvenes, Shesterkin Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for October - AHL
- Griffins Host School Day Game and Military Appreciation Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jets Recall C.J. Suess from Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Battle of Ontario Heads to Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Heat, Barracuda Face off Friday - Stockton Heat
- Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 1 vs. Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Signs Cassels to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Battle Crunch Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 21st Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative - AHL
- American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 21st Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative - AHL
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, November 1 - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Recall Forward Liam O'Brien - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.