Wolves' Elvenes Named Rookie of the Month
November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Illinois - The American Hockey League announced Friday that Chicago Wolves right wing Lucas Elvenes has been named the CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for October.
Elvenes, a 20-year-old Angelholm, Sweden, native, wrapped up his first month of North American professional hockey as the AHL's leader in points (15) and assists (11). He also boasts the league's longest point streak as he has recorded at least one point in each of Wolves' last eight games.
Elvenes, who becomes the Wolves' first Rookie of the Month honoree since Brett Sterling swept the November and December awards during the 2006-07 season, has played with center Gage Quinney and left wing Tye McGinn on the Wolves' top line since Day 1 this season.
"They just kind of developed a chemistry with one another," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "I think 'Ginner' does a lot of heavy lifting on that line. Gage is an engine. He makes players around him better. Him and Lucas are doing a really good job on that. He's doing a really good job on the power play as well. And he's confident in his abilities, I think, and he's getting an opportunity to showcase those."
The AHL also honored Utica forward Reid Boucher as Player of the Month and Hartford's Igor Shesterkin as Goaltender of the Month. Elvenes, Boucher and Shesterkin will be presented with an etched crystal award for their achievement.
The Wolves, who have won five games in a row, continue their five-game road trip at 6 p.m. Saturday against the Milwaukee Admirals. The contest will be broadcast on My50 Chicago. The team returns to Allstate Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, for the start of Military Appreciation Weekend. To find the best ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
Chicago Wolves right wing Lucas Elvenes
