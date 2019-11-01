New Jersey Devils Acquire Goaltender Louis Domingue from Tampa Bay

November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Goaltender Louis Domingue with the Syracuse Crunch

(Binghamton Devils) Goaltender Louis Domingue with the Syracuse Crunch(Binghamton Devils)

BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils today acquired goaltender Louis Domingue from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Domingue was playing with Tampa Bay's AHL team in Syracuse and will report to the Devils' AHL affiliate in Binghamton. The announcement was made by New Jersey Devils Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.

Tampa Bay shall receive New Jersey's own seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft if any one of the following conditions is met:

1) Domingue plays in seven NHL regular-season games for the New Jersey Devils during the 2019-2020 NHL regular season; or

2) Domingue plays in one NHL playoff game for the New Jersey Devils during the 2020 NHL playoffs; or

3) Domingue is traded by the New Jersey Devils prior to the start of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Domingue, 27, has played in four games for the Crunch this season, posting a 2-1-1 record with a 3.81 goals-against average. Last season, he set a personal NHL-career high in wins when he went 21-5-0 in 26 games with the Lightning, with a .908 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average. In 122 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and Arizona, the 6-3, 210lb. netminder has a 55-49-8 record with two shutouts, 2.96 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. Through 93 career regular-season AHL contests with Portland, Springfield and Syracuse, Domingue is 42-36-4 with four shutouts, 2.93 goals against-average and .904 save percentage.

After three games on the road, the Devils return home Wednesday, November 6 and Saturday, November 9, both against the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. November 9 is Military Appreciation Night presented by Lockheed Martin. All current and former military can get FREE tickets to the game with a valid Military ID at the front office on the third floor of th arena. Also, it's a specialty jersey night with a postgame jersey auction to benefit charity. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

