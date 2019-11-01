Devils Lose To Americans, 4-2
November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
ROCHESTER - The Binghamton Devils dropped their second game in a row in a 4-2 loss to the Rochester Americans inside BlueCross Arena on Friday night.
Rochester's Casey Nelson scored in the first and second period to give the Americans a 2-0 lead. Nelson got a second chance after Marian Studenic blocked the first shot opportunity and buried his first of the year at 16:29 of the opening frame. Assists on Nelson's goal were credited to Will Borgen and Andrew Olgevie.
Nelson put home his second of the game and of the year at 14:56 of the second period. Eric Cornel set up Nelson who blasted a slap shot through traffic and by goaltender Gilles Senn. Assists were given to Cornel and Brett Murray. The Americans took a two-goal lead into the second intermission along with a 22-15 shot advantage.
In the third period, Jean-Sebastian Dea scored his fifth of the season on a rebound to give the Americans a 3-0 lead. The goal was scored at 10:55 of the final period with helpers from Borgen on the shot from the point and Remi Elie.
Elie added an empty-net goal at 19:22 of the third period for his second point of the night to give Rochester a 4-1 lead. The lone assist went to Nelson, his third point of the night.
Fabian Zetterlund tapped in his first American Hockey League goal with just 20 seconds left in the game to pull the Devils back within two, 4-2. That held up as the final as Senn stopped 26 of 29 shots in the loss.
After three games on the road, the Devils return home Wednesday, November 6 and Saturday, November 9, both against the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. November 9 is Military Appreciation Night presented by Lockheed Martin. All current and former military can get FREE tickets to the game with a valid Military ID at the front office on the third floor of th arena. Also, it's a specialty jersey night with a postgame jersey auction to benefit charity. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
Binghamton Devils defend against the Rochester Americans
