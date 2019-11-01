Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Conditional 2021 Seventh-Round Draft Pick
November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for goaltender Louis Domingue, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. In addition, the Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Daniel Jones to an amateur try-out contract.
The Lightning will receive New Jersey's own 7th round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft if any one of the following conditions is met:
Domingue plays in seven NHL regular season games for the New Jersey Devils during the 2019-2020 NHL regular season; or
Domingue plays in one NHL playoff game for the New Jersey Devils during the 2020 NHL playoffs; or
3. Domingue is traded by the New Jersey Devils prior to the start of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
