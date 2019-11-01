Battle of Ontario Heads to Belleville

November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Marlies continue their annual Royal Road Trip this weekend with back-to-back games, starting with a Battle of Ontario matchup tonight in Belleville.

Toronto (6-0-2) will be looking to bounce back from a pair of overtime losses last weekend, while the Senators (3-5-0) will be looking to get a winning streak started following a 4-3 win over the Providence Bruins on Sunday.

These two teams last met on October 5th, when the Marlies powered past the Senators in a 4-1 final to take a 1-0 lead in the regular season series. The Senators have been fighting an uphill battle since, conceding 32 goals along the way.

As we get deeper into this road trip, special teams will be a focus for Toronto as the Marlies have yet to record a power play goal on the road this season, despite eight opportunities on the man-advantage. On the flip side, the Marlies penalty kill has been dominant, allowing only two goals on the road in 13 shorthanded situations.

After recording a goal and an assist in Sunday's game in Syracuse, Pontus Aberg now leads the Marlies in scoring with 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists), while Egor Korshkov (5-2-7) and Pierre Engvall (2-5-7) are not far behind.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM on AHLTV and fans can check in on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

6-0-2-0 Overall Record 3-5-0-0

1-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-1-0-0

Loss 2 Streak Win 1

28 Goals For 22

18 Goals Against 32

24% Power Play Percentage 16.1%

83.3% Penalty Kill Percentage 81.6%

P. Aberg (5)

E. Korshkov (5) Leading Goal Scorers D. Batherson (3)

L. Brown (3)

P. Aberg (9) Leading Points Scorer D. Batherson (10)

K. Kaskisuo (4) Wins Leader F. Gustavsson (2)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.