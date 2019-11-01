Monsters Best Checkers 2-1 in Extra Time
November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
Cleveland Monsters left wing Marko Dano takes a shot against the Charlotte Checkers
(Cleveland Monsters)
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Charlotte Checkers 2-1 in overtime Friday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 6-3-0-1 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 13 points.
Cleveland's Dillon Simpson extended the new Monsters franchise record to 13 consecutive unanswered goals to get the scoring started for the night, but Charlotte's Kyle Wood stopped the streak with the Checkers responding marker leaving the teams to be tied 1-1 through regulation. 42 seconds into overtime, Nathan Gerbe was hooked by a Checkers player resulting in a penalty shot that the co-captain converted on to secure the win. Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 20 shots for the win while Charlotte's backstop Alex Nedeljkovic had 31 saves in the loss.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 0 1 - 2
CHA 1 0 0 0 - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 33 0/4 3/4 13 min / 5 inf
CHA 21 1/4 4/4 13 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Kivlenieks W 20 1 4-1-1
CHA Nedeljkovic OT 31 2 0-4-1
Cleveland Record: 6-3-0-1, 4th North Division
Charlotte Record: 4-4-1-0, 7th Atlantic Division
GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*
Next Game:
The Monsters and Charlotte Checkers faceoff again on Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters left wing Marko Dano takes a shot against the Charlotte Checkers
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019
- Marlies Use Big Third to Beat Senators - Belleville Senators
- St. Denis collects only goal in Friday loss at Syracuse - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Checkers Secure Point, Fall in OT to Monsters - Charlotte Checkers
- Devils Lose To Americans, 4-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Monsters Best Checkers 2-1 in Extra Time - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Offense Overwhelms Bears, 8-1, for 5th Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Streak Halted by Bruins Shutout - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Recall Sideroff from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- New Jersey Devils Acquire Goaltender Louis Domingue from Tampa Bay - Binghamton Devils
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Conditional 2021 Seventh-Round Draft Pick - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Assign Luukkonen to Cyclones - Rochester Americans
- Day of the Dead Night, Skate with the Hogs Highlight Weekend Slate - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Issue Statement Regarding the Passing of Bill LeRoy - Grand Rapids Griffins
- America Recycles Day, Presented by Sunnking, Set for November 13 - Rochester Americans
- Wolves' Elvenes Named Rookie of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- Igor Shesterkin Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for October - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Boucher, Elvenes, Shesterkin Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for October - AHL
- Griffins Host School Day Game and Military Appreciation Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jets Recall C.J. Suess from Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Battle of Ontario Heads to Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Heat, Barracuda Face off Friday - Stockton Heat
- Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 1 vs. Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Signs Cassels to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Battle Crunch Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 21st Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative - AHL
- American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 21st Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative - AHL
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, November 1 - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Recall Forward Liam O'Brien - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Best Checkers 2-1 in Extra Time
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Markus Hannikainen from Monsters
- Monsters Make History in 5-0 Shutout over IceHogs
- Monsters Claim First Home Victory with 7-1 Win over IceHogs
- Cleveland Monsters Unveil New Mobile App Presented by University Hospitals