Monsters Best Checkers 2-1 in Extra Time

Cleveland Monsters left wing Marko Dano takes a shot against the Charlotte Checkers

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Charlotte Checkers 2-1 in overtime Friday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 6-3-0-1 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 13 points.

Cleveland's Dillon Simpson extended the new Monsters franchise record to 13 consecutive unanswered goals to get the scoring started for the night, but Charlotte's Kyle Wood stopped the streak with the Checkers responding marker leaving the teams to be tied 1-1 through regulation. 42 seconds into overtime, Nathan Gerbe was hooked by a Checkers player resulting in a penalty shot that the co-captain converted on to secure the win. Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 20 shots for the win while Charlotte's backstop Alex Nedeljkovic had 31 saves in the loss.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 0 1 - 2

CHA 1 0 0 0 - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 33 0/4 3/4 13 min / 5 inf

CHA 21 1/4 4/4 13 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Kivlenieks W 20 1 4-1-1

CHA Nedeljkovic OT 31 2 0-4-1

Cleveland Record: 6-3-0-1, 4th North Division

Charlotte Record: 4-4-1-0, 7th Atlantic Division

Next Game:

The Monsters and Charlotte Checkers faceoff again on Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

