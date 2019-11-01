Igor Shesterkin Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for October

November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: The American Hockey League today named the Hartford Wolf Pack's Igor Shesterkin the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of October.

Shesterkin was 5-1-0 in his first six North American pro games, with only six goals-against on 155 shots (1.49 goals-against average, 94.2% save percentage). The 2014 New York Rangers fourth-round (118th overall) draft pick also posted his first AHL shutout October 18 vs. Springfield, making 36 saves in a 1-0 Wolf Pack win.

In recognition of his honor, Shesterkin will be presented with an etched crystal award by the AHL prior to an upcoming Wolf Pack home game.

American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019

