American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 21st Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative

November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is proud to be joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ initiative, which begins today.

The campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community in support of people with cancer and their families since 1998, will feature special events, observances and stories from people around the hockey community. This year, 22 AHL member clubs are designating a home game as a Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night with the opportunity to include lavender jerseys, dasherboards, stick tape, helmet decals and "I Fight For" cards.

Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer or donating online at HockeyFightsCancer.com. Donations raised will continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society Lodges in the U.S. and Canada, assisting hundreds of people with cancer and their families every day with accommodations, meals, transportation, activities and emotional support.

Following is a list of scheduled Hockey Fights Cancer nights being hosted by AHL teams:

Nov. 2 - Manitoba Moose, Ontario Reign, Stockton Heat

Nov. 3 - San Jose Barracuda

Nov. 15 - Syracuse Crunch

Nov. 16 - Belleville Senators, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Laval Rocket

Nov. 22 - Cleveland Monsters, San Antonio Rampage, Tucson Roadrunners

Nov. 23 - Iowa Wild, Milwaukee Admirals, San Diego Gulls, Springfield Thunderbirds, Texas Stars

Nov. 29 - Rockford IceHogs

Nov. 30 - Binghamton Devils, Toronto Marlies, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Jan. 25 - Colorado Eagles

