Heat, Barracuda Face off Friday

November 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Friday, November 1, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Friday, November 1

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

TONIGHT

Stockton and San Jose face off for the first time this season with a Friday night showdown at Stockton Arena. The Barracuda dominated the series a year ago, taking 10 of 12 meetings including five of six on the Heat's home ice. The Friday night tilt will feature a pair of teams who have won three of their last five, with Stockton claiming seven of a possible 10 points in that span.

The meeting is the first of 12 on the season between the Pacific Division clubs.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE

Friday's game could come down to the special teams matchup between the squads, an intriguing showdown between the top-two power play and penalty kill units in the Pacific Division. The Heat have the upper hand on both fronts, boasting the most efficient play on both sides of that coin - clicking at 25-percent on the man-advantage and 86.8-percent on the kill. The Barracuda are second in the division for each category, operating at 18.5-percent on the power play and 86.2-percent on the penalty kill.

HERE'S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON

Buddy Robinson has been clicking on the offensive end early and often this season, totaling seven goals through Stockton's first eight games. The Heat are undefeated in games in which he has found the back of the net, going 6-0, but have yet to win a game when he does not. Stockton is 0-1-0-1 on the young campaign when Robinson is held scoreless.

STRENGTH ON STRENGTH

Friday's matchup pits the AHL's second-ranked offensive unit (Stockton - 4.13 goals per game) against a top-10 defensive club (San Jose - 9th - 2.57 goals per game). The Heat hung six goals on Bakersfield in the squad's last game, Saturday night on the road, while San Jose is coming off back-to-back shutouts and has not conceded a goal in 121:03 of game time, including back-to-back shutouts.

ON THE HOME FRONT

The Heat have struggled against the Barracuda all-time at Stockton Arena, with an all-time mark of 9-15-0-0 against San Jose on home ice. Stockton is looking to find its footing at home this year, entering tonight's game 1-1-0-1 through its first three home contests of the season.

GOING STREAKING

Glenn Gawdin and Brandon Davidson have strung together points in four-straight games, each with a goal and three assists in that span. The four-game stretch for each player represents the second-longest scoring streaks on the team this season, trailing only Dillon Dube's active five-game run (1g,6a).

