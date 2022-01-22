Wild Fall to Eagles in Colorado, 2-1

LOVELAND, Colo. - Iowa Wild (15-15-2-2; 34 pts.) were narrowly defeated by the Colorado Eagles (17-11-3-2; 39 pts.) at Budweiser Events Center on Friday, Jan. 21, 2-1. Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre made 25 saves and Wild forward Adam Beckman score Iowa's only goal in the loss.

Beckman accepted a pass from Wild defenseman Turner Ottenbreit, skated into the right circle and ripped a wrist shot past Eagles goaltender Justus Annunen (31 saves) at 14:31 of the first period. Beckman's tally gave Iowa a 1-0 lead over Colorado. Ottenbreit recorded the lone assist on the tally.

Eagles forward Sampo Ranta tied the game 1-1 with 10-seconds remaining in the first period when he backhanded a loose puck in front past McIntyre.

Colorado and Iowa headed into the first intermission knotted up at one goal apiece. The Eagles outshot the Wild 11-6 in the first period.

Eagles defenseman Jordan Gross beat McIntyre with a slap shot at 2:16 of the second period to give Colorado a 2-1 lead.

At the end of two periods, Colorado led Iowa by a score of 2-1. Shots in the second period were 19-7 in favor of the Wild. Iowa led 25-18 in shots through two periods.

Down 2-1 late in the third period, the Wild pulled McIntyre for the extra attacker on two separate occasions in the final 1:15 of the game. However, Iowa was unable to beat Annunen to tie the game and the Eagles secured a 2-1 victory

Shots in the third period were 9-7 in favor of Colorado. The Wild outshot the Eagles 32-27 in the game.

No special teams goals were scored in the contest as Iowa went 0-for-3 and Colorado went 0-for-5 on the power play.

Next up for the Wild, a second straight matchup with the Eagles in Colorado on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 8:05 CT.

