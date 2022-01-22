IceHogs Celebrate 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night vs. Stars at the BMO Tonight

January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs close out their two-game weekend series against the Texas Stars tonight at 6:00 at BMO Harris Bank Center and celebrate their 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night presented by Lawncare by Walter, Inc. supporting The Autism Program of Easterseals! Tonight is the sixth of eight meetings between the two clubs this season.

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Wear Your Mask - All fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center over the age of two are required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth, except when actively eating or drinking.

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

IceHogs to Wear Special Autism Awareness Night Jerseys Tonight

The Hogs will don custom Autism Awareness Night jerseys for tonight's contest that will be auctioned off through the team's DASH platform and open to fans across the country with proceeds benefitting The Autism Program of Easterseals. The auction starts at 4:45 p.m. CT today and ends tomorrow, Sunday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. CT. Download the IceHogs app and DASH and place your bids on your favorite players!

Fav-Favorite Autographed Mystery Pucks Return

The IceHogs are thrilled to bring back the popular autographed mystery pucks that feature signed Autism Awareness Night pucks from your favorite IceHogs and Chicago Blackhawks players including Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks rising star Lukas Reichel and more! Fans can snag a surprise signature by purchasing one puck for $20, or two pucks for $35 and are only available in the arena through the DASH platform, so arrive early! Pucks will be located in the upper concourse by the Blue Flame Lounge.

IceHogs and Stars Battle in Physical Affair

Last night, the IceHogs racked up a season-high 30 penalty minutes and saw a season-high 61 combined penalty minutes in a tough 5-2 loss to the Stars at BMO Harris Bank Center. Forwards Michal Teply and Kale Howarth netted goals for the IceHogs. Recap & Highlights

IceHogs' Homestand Winding Down

Tonight is the fifth game of the IceHogs' season-long, six-game home stand where they currently hold a 1-3-0 record during the stretch. The home cooking wraps up on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. against the Iowa Wild on a Winning Weekday. Buy Tickets and View Full Promotions

Full Rosters & Media Notes

The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their season-long, six-game homestand on Wednesday, Jan. 26 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. on a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Wednesday, Feb. 2)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 14-14-1-1, 30 points (4th, Central Division)

Texas: 10-14-3-1, 24 points (7th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Thu., Oct. 28 at Texas, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Oct. 30 at Texas, 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 17 at Texas, 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 18 at Texas, 2-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 21 vs. Texas, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 22 vs. Texas

Sat., Feb. 26 vs. Texas

Sun., Feb. 27 vs. Texas

IceHogs vs. Stars 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

2-3-0-0

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time

30-20-4-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Texas: Neil Graham (3rd season with Stars)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Texas: Dallas Stars

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.