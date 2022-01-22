Heat Eye Henderson Sweep Saturday

Saturday, January 22, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (23-7-2-1; 1st Pacific) vs. Henderson Silver Knights (16-11-2-1; 5th Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

In a dramatic start to the two-game weekend set, the Stockton Heat bested the Henderson Silver Knights by a 3-1 final score Friday at Stockton Arena. Byron Froese scored twice, sandwiched around Jakob Pelletier's game-winner, as the while Glenn Gawdin and Matthew Phillips also notched multi-point games in the win. Dustin Wolf made 28 saves on 29 shots faced in earning his league-leading 17th win of the year.

A PERFECT 10

With Friday's win over the Henderson Silver Knights, Stockton is now 10-0-0-0 on the year this season in the games immediately following losses. The Heat have outscored opponents 40-17 in those games and own a 14-5 edge in four bounce-back contests at Stockton Arena. Dustin Wolf has earned the win in eight of those games and Jakob Pelletier has lit the lamp in five with nine points total in the nine bounce-back games he's skated in.

ROOKIE RISING

When the game is on the line, look for Jakob Pelletier to elevate his game. With his game-winning goal on Friday, Pelletier now has a team-best five game-winners to his credit on the season and has factored into nine total GWGs, including all four overtime clinchers on the season.

MAKE IT HAPPEN, CAP'N

Byron Froese notched his second multi-goal effort of the season on Friday with a pair of scores, one to open the scoring and one to slam the door with the empty-netter. The captain ranks fourth among active skaters for the Heat with nine goals and 18 points, coming in 21 games. Froese has four points (2g, 2a) in five games since returning from Calgary.

THREE'S COMPANY, TWO'S RARE

With Glenn Gawdin's first assist on Friday, he became the third Heat skater to reach the 30-point mark on the season. He joins Matthew Phillips (32 points) and Jakob Pelletier (33 points) as players who have crossed the 30-point threshold on the year for the Heat, and the trio has Stockton positioned as one of only two teams in the league with three 30-point scorers, joined by the Chicago Wolves.

POWERING WINS

Both the game-opening and game-winning goals Friday were scored on the power play for the Heat, Froese lighting the lamp first and Pelletier putting the home team ahead for good. With the victory over Henderson, Stockton is now a remarkable 17-1-1-0 on the year when scoring on the power play.

