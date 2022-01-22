Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions
January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been reassigned by the Eagles to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:
Pos. Player Team (League)
G Trent Miner Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
F Matthew Boucher Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
F Nick Henry Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
The following player has been recalled by the Eagles from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:
Pos. Player Team (League)
G Peyton Jones Colorado Eagles (AHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Iowa Wild on Saturday, January 22nd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
