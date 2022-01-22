Sikura Nets Winner to Push Eagles Win Streak to Seven
January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Dylan Sikura netted the game-winning goal with 25 seconds left in the contest to propel the Eagles to a 3-2 victory over the Iowa Wild on Saturday. The win also gives Colorado victories in seven consecutive contests, its longest win streak of the season. Justus Annunen collected his seventh straight win in net, stopping 25 of the 27 shots he faced.
A 2-on-1 rush would lead to the game's first goal, as Eagles forward Andreas Wingerli snapped a wrister from the left-wing circle to put Colorado on top, 1-0 at the 10:33 mark of the first period.
Less than four minutes later, the Wild would knot things up when forward Nate Sucese settled a puck on top of the crease and lifted a shot into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 with 5:34 remaining in the opening frame.
The Eagles would go on to kill off a total of three Iowa power plays in the opening 20 minutes of action and the two teams headed to the first intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.
Colorado would take advantage of a power play to jump back on top when forward Kiefer Sherwood fielded a cross-slot pass and blasted a one-timer past Wild goaltender Hunter Jones. The goal was Sherwood's 11th of the season and gave the Eagles a 2-1 advantage at the 7:19 mark of the second stanza.
Once again, Iowa would generate an answer, as forward Marco Rossi barreled to the crease and shoved the puck across the goal line to level the score at 2-2 with 4:33 remaining in the period.
Still tied at 2-2 as the teams hit the ice for the third period of play, Colorado would go on to outshoot the Wild 13-6 in the final frame. As time ticked down inside 30 seconds to play in regulation, forward Jayson Megna dished a pass from the slot on the rush to the side of the crease where Sikura would steer it into the back of the net. The goal was Sikura's team-leading 13th of the season and gave the Eagles the 3-2 lead with only 25 seconds left to play in the game.
Colorado was outshot in the contest 30-27, as the Eagles finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, January 26th at 8:00pm MT at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
