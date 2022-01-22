5 Things: Heat vs Henderson, 1.22.22

January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON HEAT (23-7-2-1) vs HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS (16-11-2-1)

6:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (13)

Points - Jakob Pelletier (33)

Silver Knights:

Goals - Pavel Dorofeyev (14)

Points - Pavel Dorofeyev (26)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 27-for-134, 20.1% (10th)/PK - 120-for-135, 89.0% (1st)

Silver Knights:

PP - 28-for-127, 22.0% (5th)/PK - 120-for-147 (81.6%; 15th)

1. HEAT INDEX

Might as well do it twice. It took a while to crack Jiri Patera for the Stockton Heat on Friday, but they did more than enough on the offensive end to take a 3-1 win over the Henderson Silver Knights, peppering the goalie with 49 shots, the second-largest total of the season, to start off the weekend twin bill with a win. Jakob Pelletier continued to step up in big spots, netting the game-winner in the final three minutes of regulation, while captain Byron Froese scored a pair and Glenn Gawdin and Matthew Phillips each had multi-point efforts. Dustin Wolf also was his usual steady self between the pipes with 28 stops on 29 shots faced.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Defenseman prospect Johannes Kinnvall made his AHL debut on Friday, and he was solid in his first game of the season after missing extended time due to a lower body injury suffered during preseason camp. Kinnvall appeared on the top power play unit and finished the night with an assist, the primary helper on Jakob Pelletier's game-winner. THAT... What's left to say about Dustin Wolf that hasn't already been said? The first-year pro just keeps piling on strong start after strong start, elevating his game when the Heat need him following losses. Last night was his eighth game of the season allowing just one goal in his league-leading 17th win of the campaign. While he still looks for his first pro shutout, Wolf ranks second in the league with a 2.02 GAA and a .933 SVP. THE OTHER... Byron Froese has been at the top of his game since coming back from Calgary, the captain now with four points in five games since rejoining the Heat after his two-goal effort Friday. In that span, Froese has amassed 26 shots on goal. The Heat are 6-0-0-0 on the year when the captain lights the lamp, 5-0-0-0 when he contributes a multi-point game.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Glenn Gawdin

Gawdin became the third member of Stockton's 30-point club with a pair of assists in Friday's win, and he is now only two points back of the team scoring lead with 31 points. Against Henderson, the centerman has four assists in four games.

Silver Knights - Jake Leschyshyn

The lone goal-scorer for Henderson last night now has two goals and three points against Stockton, and he'll look to continue his solid play in Saturday's rematch.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Matthew Phillips is one goal shy of 50 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"The more pressure there is on Jakob, the better he performs. That's all between the ears. That's nothing physical. That's all mental. That's how he approaches his everyday business, wanting to get better and putting himself in those scenarios." - Mitch Love on Jakob Pelletier's clutch production

American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022

