Henderson Defeated by Stockton, 3-1
January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Stockton Heat, 3-1, Friday night at Stockton Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first period, Stockton's Byron Froese scored the first goal of the night with two minutes left in the second frame on a powerplay goal. Jake Leschyshyn tied the contest with a goal for the Silver Knights to start the third frame. Jakob Pelletier gave the Heat the lead for a second time with a goal at 17:16 in the third. Froese followed shortly with an empty net goal with 30-seconds left in the contest. Stockton won 3-1.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will face off against the Stockton Heat at Stockton Arena tomorrow night at 6 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.
