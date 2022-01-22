Silver Knights Win, 4-3, in OT against the Heat
January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Stockton Heat in OT Saturday night at Stockton Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Byron Froese scored an early shorthanded goal for the Heat, giving them the lead 4:29 into the contest. Sven Baertschi tied up the contest, earning a goal midway through the first. Stockton regained their point lead with a goal from Martin Pospisil, ending the first period 2-1. The Heat furthered their lead 3-1 with a second frame goal from Justin Kirkland. Maxim Marushev brought the Silver Knights within one, netting a goal in the third frame. A second goal of the night for Baertschi evened the score, sending the game into OT. Jonas Rondbjerg scored the game-winner with 30-seconds left in in OT. Henderson defeated Stockton, 4-3.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights return home to take on the Colorado Eagles in a two-game series at the Orleans Arena on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the games on AHLtv or listen in on 1230 The Game.
