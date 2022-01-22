Kalynuk and Morris Join Blackhawks; Hardman Returns to IceHogs
January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the following roster moves:
Placed forward Jujhar Khaira (lower back) on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 17 and placed defenseman Riley Stillman (left shoulder) on injured reserve.
Assigned forward Brett Connolly to the active roster from non-roster.
Recalled goaltender Cale Morris and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned them to the taxi squad.
Assigned forward Mike Hardman to Rockford from the active roster.
The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc. tonight, Saturday, Jan. 22 against the Texas Stars at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and will feature many fan-favorite promotions such as custom Autism Awareness Night jerseys, autographed mystery pucks, jersey raffle and premium raffle to support The Autism Program of Easterseals. Buy Tickets & More Information
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
