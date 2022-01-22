IceHogs, Teply Shoot Down Stars
January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, IL- After 65 minutes of play and a back-and-forth game, the Rockford IceHogs (14-14-2-1) defeated the Texas Stars (10-14-4-2) 3-2 after a seven-round shootout Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center behind another solid performance by forward Michal Teply.
The IceHogs entered the third period down 2-1, but tied it midway into the frame. Teply capitalized on the man-advantage at 11:21 with his fifth goal of the year, and third in the past two games. Forward Lukas Reichel fired a shot from the point and Teply deposited the rebound past Stars netminder Adam Scheel to eventually send the game to overtime.
Following a scoreless overtime, Teply opened the shootout with a marker but was equaled by Texas forward Anthony Louis in round two. That was the only blemish on Rockford goalie Arvid Soderblom's record in the extra session while defenseman Ian Mitchell would power the game-winning shootout tally past Scheel in round seven. Soderblom finished the night with 20 saves to earn the win.
Texas jumped out to an early lead when defenseman Ben Gleason scored at 2:07 into the opening frame.
Rockford responded in the second period when Teply sniped his fourth goal of the season to tie the game at 8:06. After his multi-goal game on Saturday Teply has tallied eight points (5G, 3A) in his last seven games.
The Stars regained the lead when forward Jeremy Gregoire found the back of the net at 19:20 in the second frame. That's all Texas could get past Soderblom as the teams split wins in the two-game weekend set.
The IceHogs return to the ice Wednesday night for the final tilt of their six-game homestand as the Iowa Wild come to town. Puck drop is 7PM.
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022
- Griffins' Eight Game Home Point Streak Comes to an End - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Teddy Bears Fly, Bears Win over Hartford 5-0 - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Fall to Bears in First Half of Back-To-Back Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs, Teply Shoot Down Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Fights back to Beat Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Texas Extends Point Streak to Four Games on Saturday - Texas Stars
- Grimaldi Hat Trick Propels Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence Bruins Rally from Behind, Defeat Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3 - Providence Bruins
- Hershey Bears 2022 Teddy Bear Toss Sets New World Record - Hershey Bears
- Nylander, Puustinen Lead Penguins Rally for 3-2 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Rally Past Crunch, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Head Coach Kevin Dineen Earns 400th Win against Crunch - Utica Comets
- Marlies Fall to Penguins in Overtime - Toronto Marlies
- Kyle Criscuolo, Luke Witkowski Rejoin Taxi Squad - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checkers Rally in 3rd to Top Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Tips Wolves in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Third-Period Explosion Lifts Checkers over Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs Henderson, 1.22.22 - Stockton Heat
- Wolves Battle in Frigid Winnipeg - Chicago Wolves
- Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Forward Liam Foudy to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Fix-Wolansky and Gaunce Both Score Hat Tricks in Monsters 7-3 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Split Weekend Set with Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Kalynuk and Morris Join Blackhawks; Hardman Returns to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Recall Chase Priskie, Assign Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Rangers Recall Greco, Reunanen to Taxi Squad, Assign Wall to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Eye Henderson Sweep Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Game #30: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Visit Bears in Key Atlantic Division Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Owen Headrick to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Gemel Smith Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Teddy Bear Toss Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Celebrate 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night vs. Stars at the BMO Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Defeated by Stockton, 3-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Heat Outlast Henderson in 3-1 Win - Stockton Heat
- Teply and Howarth Tally in Physical Loss to Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Fall to Eagles in Colorado, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Annunen Backstops Colorado to 2-1 Win over Wild - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Take First of Two in Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Gardner and Tufte Each Net Two as Texas Topples Rockford - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- IceHogs, Teply Shoot Down Stars
- Kalynuk and Morris Join Blackhawks; Hardman Returns to IceHogs
- IceHogs Celebrate 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night vs. Stars at the BMO Tonight
- Teply and Howarth Tally in Physical Loss to Stars
- Hardman Recalled To Blackhawks, Yetman Returns, Gabriel Cleared And Barratt Goes On Protocol