IceHogs, Teply Shoot Down Stars

January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, IL- After 65 minutes of play and a back-and-forth game, the Rockford IceHogs (14-14-2-1) defeated the Texas Stars (10-14-4-2) 3-2 after a seven-round shootout Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center behind another solid performance by forward Michal Teply.

The IceHogs entered the third period down 2-1, but tied it midway into the frame. Teply capitalized on the man-advantage at 11:21 with his fifth goal of the year, and third in the past two games. Forward Lukas Reichel fired a shot from the point and Teply deposited the rebound past Stars netminder Adam Scheel to eventually send the game to overtime.

Following a scoreless overtime, Teply opened the shootout with a marker but was equaled by Texas forward Anthony Louis in round two. That was the only blemish on Rockford goalie Arvid Soderblom's record in the extra session while defenseman Ian Mitchell would power the game-winning shootout tally past Scheel in round seven. Soderblom finished the night with 20 saves to earn the win.

Texas jumped out to an early lead when defenseman Ben Gleason scored at 2:07 into the opening frame.

Rockford responded in the second period when Teply sniped his fourth goal of the season to tie the game at 8:06. After his multi-goal game on Saturday Teply has tallied eight points (5G, 3A) in his last seven games.

The Stars regained the lead when forward Jeremy Gregoire found the back of the net at 19:20 in the second frame. That's all Texas could get past Soderblom as the teams split wins in the two-game weekend set.

The IceHogs return to the ice Wednesday night for the final tilt of their six-game homestand as the Iowa Wild come to town. Puck drop is 7PM.

