Heat Outlast Henderson in 3-1 Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - Byron Froese notched a pair of goals and Jakob Pelletier netted the game-winner with just 2:44 remaining in regulation as the Stockton Heat (23-7-2-1) outlasted the Henderson Silver Knights (16-11-2-1) by a 3-1 final score Friday at Stockton Arena.

With the win, the Heat improved to 10-0-0-0 on the season following losses.

Froese got the scoring started in the second period, finding the back of the net with 2:01 remaining after collecting a loose puck in front on the man-advantage.

The Silver Knights knotted the score early in the third, Jacob Leschyshyn ending Dustin Wolf's shutout bid 2:01 into the final frame with a score that forced a deadlock late into the final period. Pelletier broke that tie, firing a wrister past Jiri Patera in the closing minutes for the upper hand, with Froese slamming the door with an empty netter.

NOTABLE

Johannes Kinnvall made his AHL debut in the contest and registered an assist on the game-winning goal.

With an assist on Byron Froese's power play goal in the second, Glenn Gawdin notched his 30th point of the season. Stockton is one of only two AHL teams to have three players with 30 points, joined by the Chicago Wolves.

Jakob Pelletier notched his team-leading fifth game-winning goal. It was his ninth point of the season on Heat game-winners, now with five goals and four assists.

Glenn Gawdin and Matthew Phillips each had multi-assist games, their team-leading ninth and eighth multi-point efforts of the season, respectively.

Stockton is now 10-0-0-0 on the year following losses and 18-0-1-0 when scoring first.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 2-for-7

STK PK - 3-for-4

THREE STARS

First - Jakob Pelletier (1g, gwg)

Second - Byron Froese (2g)

Third - Dustin Wolf (28 svs)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (28 saves on 29 shots faced)

L - Jiri Patera (46 saves on 48 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Silver Knights wrap up their twin bill Saturday for Trucker/Ag Night, presented by BASF, a 6 p.m. puck drop at Stockton Arena.

