Texas Extends Point Streak to Four Games on Saturday

January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, pushed its point streak to four games Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Early in the opening frame, the Stars opened the scoring when Anthony Louis slid the puck across the crease to Ben Gleason, who tapped a shot past Arvid Soderblom. Joel L'Esperance extended his point streak to six games with a secondary assist on the goal and Texas carried that lead into the locker room after one.

Rockford tied the game at 1-1 when Michal Teply fired a shot past Adam Scheel from the slot just over eight minutes into the middle frame. Texas had an answer in the final minute of the period. Ryan Shea sent a shot from the point through traffic and Soderblom made the save, but Jeremy Gregiore buried the rebound with 40 seconds to play. It was Gregoire's third goal of the current road trip.

The IceHogs were given their fourth power play opportunity midway through the third period and Teply scored again, evening the score at 2-2 with 8:39 remaining..

Following a scoreless overtime period, Rockford outlasted the Stars in a seven-round shootout, getting goals from Teply and Ian Mitchell, while Louis was the only Texas shooter to solve Soderblom.

Texas was unsuccessful on only one power play opportunity and saw its streak of five straight games with a power play goal snapped.

The Stars finish a six-game road trip at 7:00 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena.

BOX SCORE

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Michael Teply (RFD)

Ian Mitchell (RFD)

Lukas Reichel (RFD)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.