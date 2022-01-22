Griffins' Eight Game Home Point Streak Comes to an End
January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Rocco Grimaldi's hat trick halted Grand Rapids' eight-game home point streak (5-0-2-1), as the Griffins fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 5-2 on Saturday at Van Andel Arena. The defeat also ended a six-game point streak (5-0-1-0) versus the Admirals.
After tonight's 200th overall meeting, the Griffins now hold a 107-70-7-8-8 record over Milwaukee. Muskegon, Mich., native Justin Abdelkader made his season debut tonight, setting the new standard for longest time span between Griffins appearances at 4,305 days, or 11 years, nine months and 12 days (April 10, 2010 to Jan. 22, 2022). Gemel Smith also made his season debut, logging an even plus-minus rating. Matt Berry tallied his first goal as a Griffin in the contest.
Milwaukee scored the game's first goal at 4:25. Grimaldi took a long shot at netminder Victor Brattstrom, but the goalie made the save. Matt Donavan at the left circle, secured the rebound and fired the puck into the right corner of the net.
Fifty-four seconds later, Jon Martin connected with Dennis Yan at the blue line. Yan then skated down the high slot and ripped a one-timer into the right side of the net to tie the game 1-1 with 14:41 left in the period.
The Admirals opened the scoring in the middle frame with a tally at 5:18. On a two-on-one, Tommy Novak fired a shot toward net but Brattstrom made the stop. Grimaldi got to the rebound at the left wing and sent his wrister into the top right corner to give Milwaukee a 2-1 advantage.
With 6:54 remaining in the second, Donovan Sebrango passed the puck through traffic and across the zone to Berry. Berry at the right circle sent a laser over the left shoulder of goaltender Connor Ingram for his first Griffins goal to tie the contest at two.
Milwaukee controlled the final period of play, as they notched three goals to secure the victory. Frederic Allard fired a shot from the right wing toward the net but was deflected into the goal by his teammate Cole Schneider, giving the Admirals the lead once more at 5:30.
With 3:11 remaining in the third, Grimaldi skated toward the cage along the wing and went left-to-right to put the puck past the right shoulder of the netminder.
Grand Rapids pulled Brattstrom for an extra skater at 16:58, giving Grimaldi a chance to score once more. The winger stole the puck from the defense at the blue line and sent it into the empty net with 24 seconds remaining, giving him a hat trick and Milwaukee a 5-2 victory.
Notes
*Grimaldi's hat trick was the first the Griffins have allowed since Chicago's Andrew Poturalski captured three on Oct. 31, 2021.
*Taro Hirose saw his three-game point streak (2-2-4) come to an end.
Milwaukee 1 1 3 - 5
Grand Rapids 1 1 0 - 2
1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Donovan 5 (Grimaldi, Novak), 4:25. 2, Grand Rapids, Yan 6 (Martin), 5:19. Penalties-No Penalties
2nd Period-3, Milwaukee, Grimaldi 15 (Novak, Luff), 5:18. 4, Grand Rapids, Berry 1 (Sebrango, Renouf), 13:06. Penalties-Shine Gr (slashing), 1:19; Healey Mil (tripping), 10:51.
3rd Period-5, Milwaukee, Schneider 15 (Allard, Richard), 5:30. 6, Milwaukee, Grimaldi 16 (Glass, Schneider), 16:49. 7, Milwaukee, Grimaldi 17 (Schneider, Donovan), 19:36 (EN). Penalties-Shine Gr (cross-checking), 10:43; Afanasyev Mil (high-sticking), 13:40.
Shots on Goal-Milwaukee 14-8-10-32. Grand Rapids 11-13-7-31.
Power Play Opportunities-Milwaukee 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 2.
Goalies-Milwaukee, Ingram 13-10-3 (31 shots-29 saves). Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 2-4-2 (31 shots-27 saves).
A-9,475
Three Stars
1. MIL Grimaldi (hat trick, assist); 2. MIL Novak (two assists); 3. GR Berry (goal)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 15-12-4-2 (36 pts.) / Mon., Jan. 24 vs. Toronto 7 p.m.
Milwaukee: 16-18-2-2 (36 pts.) / Wed., Jan. 26 vs. Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CST
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022
- Griffins' Eight Game Home Point Streak Comes to an End - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Teddy Bears Fly, Bears Win over Hartford 5-0 - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Fall to Bears in First Half of Back-To-Back Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs, Teply Shoot Down Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Fights back to Beat Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Texas Extends Point Streak to Four Games on Saturday - Texas Stars
- Grimaldi Hat Trick Propels Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence Bruins Rally from Behind, Defeat Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3 - Providence Bruins
- Hershey Bears 2022 Teddy Bear Toss Sets New World Record - Hershey Bears
- Nylander, Puustinen Lead Penguins Rally for 3-2 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Rally Past Crunch, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Head Coach Kevin Dineen Earns 400th Win against Crunch - Utica Comets
- Marlies Fall to Penguins in Overtime - Toronto Marlies
- Kyle Criscuolo, Luke Witkowski Rejoin Taxi Squad - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checkers Rally in 3rd to Top Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Tips Wolves in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Third-Period Explosion Lifts Checkers over Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs Henderson, 1.22.22 - Stockton Heat
- Wolves Battle in Frigid Winnipeg - Chicago Wolves
- Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Forward Liam Foudy to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Fix-Wolansky and Gaunce Both Score Hat Tricks in Monsters 7-3 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Split Weekend Set with Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Kalynuk and Morris Join Blackhawks; Hardman Returns to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Recall Chase Priskie, Assign Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Rangers Recall Greco, Reunanen to Taxi Squad, Assign Wall to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Eye Henderson Sweep Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Game #30: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Visit Bears in Key Atlantic Division Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Owen Headrick to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Gemel Smith Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Teddy Bear Toss Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Celebrate 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night vs. Stars at the BMO Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Defeated by Stockton, 3-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Heat Outlast Henderson in 3-1 Win - Stockton Heat
- Teply and Howarth Tally in Physical Loss to Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Fall to Eagles in Colorado, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Annunen Backstops Colorado to 2-1 Win over Wild - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Take First of Two in Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Gardner and Tufte Each Net Two as Texas Topples Rockford - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.