Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Owen Headrick to PTO
January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Owen Headrick to a professional tryout contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Headrick, 24, has skated in 18 games with the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers this season tallying four goals and 11 assists. The 6-foot, 194-pound blueliner has appeared in 76 total games with the Panthers since 2018, collecting 69 points (22g, 47a).
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Owen Headrick to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Gemel Smith Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Teddy Bear Toss Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Celebrate 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night vs. Stars at the BMO Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Defeated by Stockton, 3-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Heat Outlast Henderson in 3-1 Win - Stockton Heat
- Teply and Howarth Tally in Physical Loss to Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Fall to Eagles in Colorado, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Annunen Backstops Colorado to 2-1 Win over Wild - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Take First of Two in Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Gardner and Tufte Each Net Two as Texas Topples Rockford - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Owen Headrick to PTO
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 4-1
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse Crunch
- Crunch Rally Past Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Charles Hudon from Syracuse Crunch