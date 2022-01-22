Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Owen Headrick to PTO

January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Owen Headrick to a professional tryout contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Headrick, 24, has skated in 18 games with the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers this season tallying four goals and 11 assists. The 6-foot, 194-pound blueliner has appeared in 76 total games with the Panthers since 2018, collecting 69 points (22g, 47a).

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.