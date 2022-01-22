Teddy Bear Toss Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m.

January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight against the Hartford Wolf Pack at GIANT Center. The puck drops at 7 P.M. The Hartford Wolf Pack are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers. Tonight is the second of six meetings between the two clubs. This evening's game is Hershey's GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to throw teddy bears and other stuffed animals onto the ice following Hershey's first goal of the game

Hartford Wolf Pack (17-10-3-2) at Hershey Bears (18-11-3-2)

January 22, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #35 | GIANT Center

Referees:

Patrick Hanrahan (#52), Casey Terreri (#75)

Linespersons: Richard Jondo (#55), Colin Gates (#3)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, and FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV, WPMT 43.2

Comcast 247, Verizon Fios 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata 91, Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon 88

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears take the ice tonight for the first time since last Sunday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. After opening the season with seven straight wins versus its I-81 rival, Hershey fell 2-1 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Shane Gersich scored Hershey's lone goal in the loss, tallying in the closing seconds of the middle period. Patrick Watling had the winning goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 9:17 of the third period. The Wolf Pack last skated on Wednesday night versus Toronto, scoring a 5-2 win at the XL Center. Austin Rueschhoff had a pair of goals and netminder Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS TIME:

In a sight that truly must be seen, thousands upon thousands of stuffed animals will come raining down tonight at GIANT Center. Tonight's world-famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss sees fans throw teddy bears and other stuffed animals onto the ice following Hershey's first goal of the game. In 2019, Hershey collected 45,650 plush toys, a world record. As part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 25 local organizations.

TEDDY BEAR HISTORY:

This year's GIANT Teddy Bear Toss marks the 20th event in team history. The club has collected an estimated 269,858 plush toys since 2001. Last year, the Bears could not hold the Teddy Bear Toss in its traditional form due to COVID-19, but still collected 31,381 plush toys in a drive-thru setting. This year marks the second consecutive time Hershey has played Hartford on the night of the Teddy Bear Toss. In 2019, Hershey defeated the Wolf Pack, 4-3 in overtime, on Dec. 1. Christian Djoos scored the first period goal that sent a world record 45,650 stuffed animals flying to the ice. A total of 10 players on Hershey's current roster played in that game, including forward Joe Snively, who assisted on Djoos' goal. Hershey forward Ryan Dmowski also played in that game, but as a member of the Wolf Pack. Since 2001, Hershey's all-time record on Teddy Bear Toss is 13-2-0-2 in addition to two ties. Hershey has won five straight Teddy Bear Toss games, scoring four or more goals in each of those contests.

TEDDY TOSS SCORERS:

Hershey has several players on the roster who have scored a Teddy Bear Toss goal in previous stops. Injured captain Matt Moulson scored the Ontario Reign's Teddy Bear Toss goal only 1:06 into the game on Dec. 15, 2018. Forward Kale Kessy scored a Teddy Bear Toss goal with ECHL Bakersfield on Dec. 4, 2013. Fellow forward Colby McAuley scored a Teddy Bear Toss goal in his junior days with the Prince George Cougars on Dec. 19, 2015, while Mason Morelli notched a Teddy Bear Toss goal just 15 seconds into the game for the Minot Minotauros in 2012.

BEARS BITES:

Tonight is Hartford's first visit to the GIANT Center. The two teams played on Nov. 20 at the XL Center, with Hartford scoring a 7-3 win. Lauri Pajuniemi and Jonny Brodzinski each had a pair of goals for the Wolf Pack. Shane Gersich had a goal and an assist in that game for the Bears...Gersich has seven goals over his past eight games for the Bears and has tied his career-high of 10 goals set during the 2019-20 season...Hershey defender Dylan McIlrath played in Hartford for the Connecticut Whale/Wolf Pack for parts of five seasons from 2011-2016...Joe Snively owns an 11-game point streak on home ice, collecting 15 points (6g, 9a) in the stretch...Hershey defenseman Lucas Johansen has an assist in his last three outings for the club.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.