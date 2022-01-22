Kyle Criscuolo, Luke Witkowski Rejoin Taxi Squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled center Kyle Criscuolo and defenseman Luke Witkowski to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Criscuolo will join the Red Wings for the fifth time this season, as he has competed in two games this year with Detroit and earned his first NHL point (0-1-1) on Dec. 18 against New Jersey. Criscuolo, 29, has appeared in 11 NHL games, with nine of them coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season. The Harvard University graduate enjoyed a 10-game point streak (7-11-18) from Nov. 20-Jan. 5, which set a new career high for the forward. The sixth-year pro registered a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which tied for a season high for Grand Rapids. After being sidelined in the first four games due to an injury, Criscuolo has made up for his lost time with 25 points (12-13-25) in 24 contests.

Witkowski joined the Red Wings for the first time this year on Dec. 7 and has since been sent back to the NHL club five times now. Witkowski, 31, is in search of his first NHL game since Nov. 1, 2019. From 2017-19, the blueliner spent two full seasons with Detroit, totaling six points (1-5-6) and 91 penalty minutes in 65 outings. The former Western Michigan Bronco has appeared in 131 games in the NHL and has amassed 13 points (2-11-13) and 162 penalty minutes. Witkowski has spent eight years in the AHL with Syracuse and Grand Rapids, registering 49 points (9-40-49) and 666 penalty minutes in 286 contests. Through 25 games this season with the Griffins, the Holland, Mich., native has two assists and 47 penalty minutes, which places 10th among AHL defensemen.

