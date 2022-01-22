Marlies Fall to Penguins in Overtime

January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies fell 3-2 to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in overtime on Saturday night. After winning six straight, the Marlies have lost three in a row.

Toronto started out strong, as Jack Kopacka got the visitors on the board first with a nice goal after a great pass from Brett Seney. Towards the end of the opening frame, Mikhail Abramov tallied another for the Marlies giving them a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

In the second, both goalies stood tall and neither side was able to find the back of the net in the middle frame. In the third, Valtteri Puustinen brought the home side within one just over three minutes in. Then, with just 47 seconds left in the game, and the goalie pulled for an extra attacker, Alex Nylander tied the game at two.

In overtime, Brett Seney was called for hooking just over a minute in, and the Penguins were able to capitalize on the man-advantage, as Nylander scored his second of the game and secured the win for the home team.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced in the loss. It was his first start with the Marlies since December 11th in Bridgeport.

The Marlies continue their road trip on Monday when they head to Grand Rapids to face the Griffins. Puck drop is at 7:00pm ET

Game Notes:

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: J. Kopacka (3) (B. Seney, J. Blandisi), M. Abramov (4) (F. Král, J. Kopacka)

Goaltender: M. Hutchinson (31/34) L

W-B/Scranton: V. Puustinen (13) (F. Robert, F. Hallander), A. Nylander (13) (V. Puustinen, J. Rikola), A. Nylander (14) PP (J. Riikola, V. Puustinen)

Goaltender: A. D'Orio (22/24)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Jack Kopacka opened the scoring at 9:46 of the first period and later added the secondary assist on Abramov's goal. This is Kopacka's second multi-point game of the season.

Mikhail Abramov scored at 15:44 of the first period. He has 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists) in 32 games this season.

Brett Seney recorded the primary assist on Kopacka's first period goal. He has 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in his last eight games.

Joseph Blandisi registered the secondary assist on Kopacka's first period goal. He has assists (2) in consecutive games. Blandisi has seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in 10 games with the Marlies this season.

Filip Král had the primary assist on Abramov's first period goal. He is tied for fifth in assists (13) amongst all rookie defencemen.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 31 of 34 shots he faced.

OF NOTE

The Marlies are 5-2 in overtime games this season.

Toronto went 1-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-2 on the power play. Toronto is 5-5-1-1 when not scoring on the power play and 7-6-2-1 when allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had 34-24 edge in shots in all situations. Joseph Blandisi led the Marlies with four shots on goal. Toronto is 13-8-2-1 when outshot by their opponent.

The Marlies are 5-4-1-0 against Atlantic Division opponents and 0-1-1-0 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Toronto is on a 10-game, 4,958 kilometre road trip and will face off against seven teams - Belleville Senators, Cleveland Monsters, Grand Rapids Griffins, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. It will be Toronto's first meeting of the season with four opponents (HER, HFD, GR, WBS). The Marlies return to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Feb. 5.

RECORD WHEN

Scoring first 12-1-1-1

Leading after 1 9-1-2-1

Leading after 2 12-1-2-1

On the Road 8-7-1-0

January 6-3-1-0

Saturday 3-2-1-0

1 Goal Game 7-2-2-1 MARLIES LEADERS

*Amongst active players

Goals 12 (B. Seney)

Assists 22 (J. Duszak)

Points 26 (B. Seney)

PPG 5 (J. Ho-Sang)

Shots 73 (A. Steeves)

+/- +10 (B. Seney)

PIMS 55 (R. Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On tonight's game:

I thought throughout the entire game the effort was better. It was a good response from yesterday's game. This team that we're playing is really hard working. They don't make it easy to gain inches of the ice and gain zones. It was a good start. Overall, a more consistent 60 minutes which is what we've been looking for. During that stretch of games where we had more success in the win column, this is more of what we looked like and how we were playing. It's definitely not the result we want, especially having the lead but in terms of the effort and how we played, it was in a much better place.

On Michael Hutchinson:

He did a great job, especially against a team that's a volume shooting team. He definitely kept us in there, gave us a chance to win the game. It's really, really hard with the dynamic now of taxi squads and the COVID season to expect these guys to come in, not having played that long and also knowing tat they'd do anything for the organization given the position that they are in. Good on him for coming in today and putting in a good effort.

JOSEPH BLANDISI (1 ASSIST)

On tonight's game:

We were upset coming into this one tonight. I think we came out pretty hard but it's one of those games that we got to find a way to hold the lead. It's on the veteran guys on the ice at the end of the game - myself included I've got to get the block there.

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

January 24 at Grand Rapids - 7:00 p.m.

January 28 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

January 29 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

February 2 at Grand Rapids - 7:00 p.m.

February 3 at Cleveland - 7:00 p.m.

Game Preview:

The Toronto Marlies are back in Wilkes-Barre for the second half of a back-to-back with the Penguins. The Penguins came out victorious in Friday's matchup 5-1. Toronto is 5-4-0-0 against Atlantic Division opponents so far this season.

The Marlies got off to a slow start in Friday's game, something that they will be looking to change on Saturday. After Friday's game Brett Seney spoke about the team's effort "We showed passion that way but at the end of the day, the main thing is wins. So, we have to get after it tomorrow."

Head coach Greg Moore spoke after the Marlies loss to the Penguins on Friday, saying "We just need to work harder in the d-zone. We were gliding around a little bit. We have a better effort. The group knows that. We'll come tomorrow. I know the team will respond and match their intensity and doing a better job of setting up our o-zone and get pucks on the inside."

The Marlies will be hungry for revenge. Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Brett Seney who leads the team in both points (25) and goals (12), and defenceman Joseph Duszak who has 23 points this season. On the Penguins side, Valtteri Puustinen leads the team in points, and tallied a goal in Friday's game vs. Toronto.

Puck drops at 6:05 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.