Rangers Recall Greco, Reunanen to Taxi Squad, Assign Wall to Wolf Pack

January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Saturday that the club has recalled forward Anthony Greco and defenseman Tarmo Reunanen to the taxi squad from the Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers has assigned goaltender Tyler Wall to the Wolf Pack.

Jones, selected in the third round (68th overall) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 23 games with the Wolf Pack in his rookie professional season. Jones has scored 17 points (4 g, 13 a), including his first professional goal, with the Pack in 2021-22. He's also skated in three NHL games with the Rangers on the campaign.

Greco, signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Rangers on October 9th, 2020, was previously recalled by the club on January 7th. He has scored 24 points (8 g, 16 a) in 27 games with the Wolf Pack this season, including his 200th career AHL point last Wednesday night against the Toronto Marlies.

The native of Queens, New York, made his Rangers debut on January 13th, 2022, against the San Jose Sharks. It was his second career NHL appearance.

Reunanen, selected in the fourth round (98th overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, was previously assigned to the Wolf Pack on January 11th, 2022. In 22 games this season with the Wolf Pack, Reunanen has scored 13 points (1 g, 12 a). He is second on the club in points among defenseman this season.

Wall, selected in the sixth round (174th overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in four games with the Wolf Pack this season. In his four appearances, Wall has posted a record of 1-3-0, with an .876 save percentage and 4.32 goals against average.

In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack, Wall has skated in eight ECHL games with the Jacksonville Icemen. There, Wall has gone 5-3-0 with a .900 save percentage and 2.41 goals against average.

The Wolf Pack return to action tonight when they visit the Hershey Bears to open a back-to-back set. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center next Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. when they play host to the Springfield Thunderbirds. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.