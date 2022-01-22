Fix-Wolansky and Gaunce Both Score Hat Tricks in Monsters 7-3 Win

January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 7-3 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 13-12-4-3 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rochester's Michael Mersch scored a power-play goal at 7:23 of the opening frame, but Cleveland took control starting with Brendan Gaunce's man-advantage tally at 13:12 off feeds from Cole Cassels and Cole Fonstad. Trey Fix-Wolansky closed out the first period with an unassisted marker at 14:10 leaving the Monsters ahead 2-1 after 20 minutes. The Amerks evened the score after Linus Weissbach scored at 7:25 of the middle frame, but Fix-Wolansky grabbed his second goal at 11:00 assisted by Thomas Schemitsch. Gaunce added his second marker at 18:06 off feeds from Dillon Simpson and Scott Harrington extending the Monsters lead to 4-2 heading into the final intermission. Rochester's JJ Peterka scored a goal at 12:16 of the final frame, but Cleveland took advantage of two empty net opportunities towards the end of the game. Simpson scored the first at 18:08 followed by Fix-Wolansky completing his hat trick bid at 19:18. Gaunce added a hat trick goal of his own at 19:32 bringing the final score to 7-3 for the Monsters.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 31 stops for the victory while Rochester's Charles Williams made 20 saves in defeat.

The Monsters travel to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Monday, January 24, for an 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 2 3 - - 7

ROC 1 1 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 1/2 2/3 8 min / 4 inf

ROC 34 1/3 1/2 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 31 3 3-3-0

ROC Williams L 20 5 0-1-1

Cleveland Record: 13-12-4-3, 6th North Division

Rochester Record: 20-12-2-1, 2nd North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.