Fix-Wolansky and Gaunce Both Score Hat Tricks in Monsters 7-3 Win
January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 7-3 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 13-12-4-3 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Rochester's Michael Mersch scored a power-play goal at 7:23 of the opening frame, but Cleveland took control starting with Brendan Gaunce's man-advantage tally at 13:12 off feeds from Cole Cassels and Cole Fonstad. Trey Fix-Wolansky closed out the first period with an unassisted marker at 14:10 leaving the Monsters ahead 2-1 after 20 minutes. The Amerks evened the score after Linus Weissbach scored at 7:25 of the middle frame, but Fix-Wolansky grabbed his second goal at 11:00 assisted by Thomas Schemitsch. Gaunce added his second marker at 18:06 off feeds from Dillon Simpson and Scott Harrington extending the Monsters lead to 4-2 heading into the final intermission. Rochester's JJ Peterka scored a goal at 12:16 of the final frame, but Cleveland took advantage of two empty net opportunities towards the end of the game. Simpson scored the first at 18:08 followed by Fix-Wolansky completing his hat trick bid at 19:18. Gaunce added a hat trick goal of his own at 19:32 bringing the final score to 7-3 for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 31 stops for the victory while Rochester's Charles Williams made 20 saves in defeat.
The Monsters travel to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Monday, January 24, for an 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 2 3 - - 7
ROC 1 1 1 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 27 1/2 2/3 8 min / 4 inf
ROC 34 1/3 1/2 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 31 3 3-3-0
ROC Williams L 20 5 0-1-1
Cleveland Record: 13-12-4-3, 6th North Division
Rochester Record: 20-12-2-1, 2nd North Division
