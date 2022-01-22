Wolf Pack Fall to Bears in First Half of Back-To-Back Set

January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack couldn't get into a rhythm on Saturday night in Hershey, falling by a final score of 5-0 to the Bears in the first of a two-game weekend set.

The Bears started the night off on a historic note, as Axel Jonsson-Fjallby lit the lamp 6:13 into the hockey game with a powerplay goal. Jonsson-Fjallby fired a long shot that beat Keith Kinkaid through traffic, bringing with it a storm of over 52,000 teddy bears on Hershey's 'Teddy Bear Toss' night.

After a lengthy delay to clear the teddy bears off the ice, the game resumed with a shade over 13:00 minutes remaining in the first period. Late in the opening frame, the Bears got the insurance marker thanks to Brian Pinho. Garrett Pilon's initial shot was denied by Kinkaid, but the rebound popped to Pinho, who fired home his second of the season at the 18:04 mark.

The sides played a scoreless second period, with Kinkaid and Hershey starter Pheonix Copley denying all the bids sent their way. Kinkaid, however, saw his night end in the second intermission. Adam Húska played the third period for the Wolf Pack but was unable to keep the Bears at bay.

Joe Snively made it a 3-0 game just 23 seconds into the third period. Just under three minutes later, at 3:11, Jonson-Fjallby made it a 4-0 game with his second of the evening. Jonson-Fjallby would complete the hat-trick, scoring his third of the night and 13th of the season at 13:06, pushing the lead to 5-0.

The Wolf Pack return to action tomorrow when they get a rematch with the Bears at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center next Wednesday night when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.