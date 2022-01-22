Wolf Pack Fall to Bears in First Half of Back-To-Back Set
January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack couldn't get into a rhythm on Saturday night in Hershey, falling by a final score of 5-0 to the Bears in the first of a two-game weekend set.
The Bears started the night off on a historic note, as Axel Jonsson-Fjallby lit the lamp 6:13 into the hockey game with a powerplay goal. Jonsson-Fjallby fired a long shot that beat Keith Kinkaid through traffic, bringing with it a storm of over 52,000 teddy bears on Hershey's 'Teddy Bear Toss' night.
After a lengthy delay to clear the teddy bears off the ice, the game resumed with a shade over 13:00 minutes remaining in the first period. Late in the opening frame, the Bears got the insurance marker thanks to Brian Pinho. Garrett Pilon's initial shot was denied by Kinkaid, but the rebound popped to Pinho, who fired home his second of the season at the 18:04 mark.
The sides played a scoreless second period, with Kinkaid and Hershey starter Pheonix Copley denying all the bids sent their way. Kinkaid, however, saw his night end in the second intermission. Adam Húska played the third period for the Wolf Pack but was unable to keep the Bears at bay.
Joe Snively made it a 3-0 game just 23 seconds into the third period. Just under three minutes later, at 3:11, Jonson-Fjallby made it a 4-0 game with his second of the evening. Jonson-Fjallby would complete the hat-trick, scoring his third of the night and 13th of the season at 13:06, pushing the lead to 5-0.
The Wolf Pack return to action tomorrow when they get a rematch with the Bears at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center next Wednesday night when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022
- Griffins' Eight Game Home Point Streak Comes to an End - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Teddy Bears Fly, Bears Win over Hartford 5-0 - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Fall to Bears in First Half of Back-To-Back Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs, Teply Shoot Down Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Fights back to Beat Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Texas Extends Point Streak to Four Games on Saturday - Texas Stars
- Grimaldi Hat Trick Propels Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence Bruins Rally from Behind, Defeat Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3 - Providence Bruins
- Hershey Bears 2022 Teddy Bear Toss Sets New World Record - Hershey Bears
- Nylander, Puustinen Lead Penguins Rally for 3-2 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Rally Past Crunch, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Head Coach Kevin Dineen Earns 400th Win against Crunch - Utica Comets
- Marlies Fall to Penguins in Overtime - Toronto Marlies
- Kyle Criscuolo, Luke Witkowski Rejoin Taxi Squad - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checkers Rally in 3rd to Top Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Tips Wolves in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Third-Period Explosion Lifts Checkers over Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs Henderson, 1.22.22 - Stockton Heat
- Wolves Battle in Frigid Winnipeg - Chicago Wolves
- Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Forward Liam Foudy to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Fix-Wolansky and Gaunce Both Score Hat Tricks in Monsters 7-3 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Split Weekend Set with Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Kalynuk and Morris Join Blackhawks; Hardman Returns to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Recall Chase Priskie, Assign Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Rangers Recall Greco, Reunanen to Taxi Squad, Assign Wall to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Eye Henderson Sweep Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Game #30: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Visit Bears in Key Atlantic Division Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Owen Headrick to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Gemel Smith Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Teddy Bear Toss Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Celebrate 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night vs. Stars at the BMO Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Defeated by Stockton, 3-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Heat Outlast Henderson in 3-1 Win - Stockton Heat
- Teply and Howarth Tally in Physical Loss to Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Fall to Eagles in Colorado, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Annunen Backstops Colorado to 2-1 Win over Wild - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Take First of Two in Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Gardner and Tufte Each Net Two as Texas Topples Rockford - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Fall to Bears in First Half of Back-To-Back Set
- Rangers Recall Greco, Reunanen to Taxi Squad, Assign Wall to Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Visit Bears in Key Atlantic Division Showdown
- Two Minutes for Thoughts: January 20th, 2022
- Rangers Recall Brodzinski, Gettinger and Jones to Taxi Squad