Hershey Bears 2022 Teddy Bear Toss Sets New World Record
January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have once again established a new world record in one of the best promotions in all of sports. The Bears, the oldest and most decorated team in the American Hockey League, collected 52,341 teddy bears and stuffed animals during Saturday's GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. This surpasses the club's previous world record of 45,765 collected in 2019. The world-famous event, held during tonight's game versus the Hartford Wolf Pack, saw fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice following the team's first goal of the game. The stuffed animals are then collected and donated to over 25 local charities.
As part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 25 local organizations including Dauphin County Children and Youth, Cocoa Packs, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, Palmyra Lions Club, and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area. Additionally, with Hershey setting a new world record, The Sweigart Family Foundation has made a donation of $50,000 to benefit Children's Miracle Network.
This year's GIANT Teddy Bear Toss marks the 20th event in team history. The club has collected 322,199 teddy bears since 2001.
For more information, media members are asked to contact Zack Fisch, Manager of Hershey Bears Media Relations and Broadcasting, at zasfisch@hersheypa.com, Matt Trust, Hershey Bears Media Relations Coordinator, at mctrust@hersheypa.com, or Kathleen McGraw, Managing Director, Corporate Communications & Community Relations, at kmmcgraw@hersheypa.com.
Images from this story
|
Hershey Bears 2022 Teddy Bear Toss
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022
- Providence Fights back to Beat Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Texas Extends Point Streak to Four Games on Saturday - Texas Stars
- Grimaldi Hat Trick Propels Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence Bruins Rally from Behind, Defeat Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3 - Providence Bruins
- Hershey Bears 2022 Teddy Bear Toss Sets New World Record - Hershey Bears
- Nylander, Puustinen Lead Penguins Rally for 3-2 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Rally Past Crunch, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Head Coach Kevin Dineen Earns 400th Win against Crunch - Utica Comets
- Marlies Fall to Penguins in Overtime - Toronto Marlies
- Kyle Criscuolo, Luke Witkowski Rejoin Taxi Squad - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checkers Rally in 3rd to Top Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Tips Wolves in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Third-Period Explosion Lifts Checkers over Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs Henderson, 1.22.22 - Stockton Heat
- Wolves Battle in Frigid Winnipeg - Chicago Wolves
- Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Forward Liam Foudy to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Fix-Wolansky and Gaunce Both Score Hat Tricks in Monsters 7-3 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Split Weekend Set with Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Kalynuk and Morris Join Blackhawks; Hardman Returns to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Recall Chase Priskie, Assign Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Rangers Recall Greco, Reunanen to Taxi Squad, Assign Wall to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Eye Henderson Sweep Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Game #30: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Visit Bears in Key Atlantic Division Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Owen Headrick to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Gemel Smith Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Teddy Bear Toss Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Celebrate 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night vs. Stars at the BMO Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Defeated by Stockton, 3-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Heat Outlast Henderson in 3-1 Win - Stockton Heat
- Teply and Howarth Tally in Physical Loss to Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Fall to Eagles in Colorado, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Annunen Backstops Colorado to 2-1 Win over Wild - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Take First of Two in Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Gardner and Tufte Each Net Two as Texas Topples Rockford - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hershey Bears Stories
- Hershey Bears 2022 Teddy Bear Toss Sets New World Record
- Teddy Bear Toss Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m.
- Jonsson-Fjallby Re-Assigned to Hershey
- World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss Held in Hershey, PA this Saturday, January 22
- Jonsson-Fjallby Recalled, Assigned to Taxi Squad