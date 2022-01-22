Hershey Bears 2022 Teddy Bear Toss Sets New World Record

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have once again established a new world record in one of the best promotions in all of sports. The Bears, the oldest and most decorated team in the American Hockey League, collected 52,341 teddy bears and stuffed animals during Saturday's GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. This surpasses the club's previous world record of 45,765 collected in 2019. The world-famous event, held during tonight's game versus the Hartford Wolf Pack, saw fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice following the team's first goal of the game. The stuffed animals are then collected and donated to over 25 local charities.

As part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 25 local organizations including Dauphin County Children and Youth, Cocoa Packs, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, Palmyra Lions Club, and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area. Additionally, with Hershey setting a new world record, The Sweigart Family Foundation has made a donation of $50,000 to benefit Children's Miracle Network.

This year's GIANT Teddy Bear Toss marks the 20th event in team history. The club has collected 322,199 teddy bears since 2001.

