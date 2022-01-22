Annunen Backstops Colorado to 2-1 Win over Wild

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Justus Annunen turned aside 31 of the 32 shots he faced, while defenseman Jordan Gross scored the game-winning goal in the second period, as the Eagles defeated the Iowa Wild, 2-1 on Friday. The win was Colorado's sixth straight victory, as forward Sampo Ranta also found the back of the net in the winning effort.

An Eagles turnover at center ice would prove costly, as Iowa forward Adam Beckman snagged the puck and drove through the right-wing circle before burying a wrist shot, giving the Wild a 1-0 edge at the 14:31 mark of the first period.

As time wound down in the opening frame, Ranta would track down a rebound in the crease and smashed it into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 with only nine seconds left to play in the period.

Still deadlocked 1-1 as the puck dropped on the second period of play, Colorado would jump into the driver's seat for the first time when Gross blasted a shot from the blue line that would light the lamp and give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage just 2:16 into the period.

Later in the middle frame, a succession of Colorado penalties would see Iowa earn 1:11 of a 5-on-3 power play, but some stellar work from Annunen and the rest of the penalty kill kept the Wild off the board and the Eagles would take their 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

A back-and-forth third period would see Iowa generate seven shots on net, but the Wild would be forced to pull goalie Zane McIntyre in the final minutes in favor of the extra attacker. Despite some quality chances down the stretch, Iowa would come no closer and the Eagles would hold on for the 2-1 win.

Colorado was outshot in the contest 32-27, as the Eagles finished the night going 0-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

