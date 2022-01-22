Gemel Smith Assigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday assigned center Gemel Smith to the Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning loan.

Smith was claimed off waivers by the Red Wings on Jan. 19 from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 27-year-old has yet to play this season, as he is recovering from a lower-body injury. He has spent the past three seasons with the Lightning organization, splitting time between Tampa Bay and the AHL's Syracuse Crunch during Tampa Bay's back-to-back Stanley Cup championship runs. Smith has accumulated 24 points (12-12-24) in 88 NHL games with Boston, Dallas and Tampa Bay. In the AHL, the Toronto, native has registered 172 points (76-96-172) and 195 penalty minutes in 286 contests in six seasons. Originally drafted 104th overall by Dallas in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Smith made his pro debut on Oct. 17, 2014 with the Texas Stars against Oklahoma City.

When Smith makes his Griffins debut, it will mark the fifth set of brothers to play for Grand Rapids, as his brother Givani skated with the Griffins from 2018-21. Four other sets of brothers have suited up for Grand Rapids: Sheldon (2001-03) and Wade (2001-02) Brookbank; Valtteri (2005-07) and Ilari (2010-11) Filppula; Kevin (1999-00; 03-04) and Kip (2000-02; 04-05; 06-07) Miller, along with cousin Drew (2016-17); and Todd (1996-98; 99-00; 01-02) and Jeff (1996-97; 03-04; 05-06) Nelson.

